Samsung discontinues Galaxy Z TriFold, uncertainly looms over successor

Samsung is reportedly winding down sales of its Galaxy Z TriFold smartphone roughly three months after its launch. According to a report by Bloomberg, Samsung will first stop selling the device in South Korea, before discontinuing sales in the US once existing inventory runs out.

The report stated that the move had already been hinted at earlier this month when Samsung’s website stopped referencing future restocks of the device and began listing the Galaxy Z TriFold as “sold out.” Despite that status online, some units reportedly remain available at certain Samsung Experience Stores in the US.

Was Galaxy Z TriFold a flagship experiment?

Samsung introduced the Galaxy Z TriFold late last year as its first smartphone with a tri-folding display design. The device uses a dual-hinge mechanism that unfolds into a 10-inch tablet-sized screen.

The phone debuted in South Korea on December 12 with a price of 3.59 million won (about $2,899), before expanding to the US in January.

The Bloomberg report stated that unlike most Samsung smartphones, the Galaxy Z TriFold was only sold directly through Samsung, and was not widely offered through mobile carriers or third-party retailers. This limited distribution further suggested the device was aimed at early adopters rather than mainstream buyers.

ALSO READ: Apple classifies two more iPhones as 'obsolete' products: Check models here The Galaxy Z TriFold featured a three-panel folding design with an inward-folding mechanism. When fully opened, the device expanded into a large tablet-like display designed for multitasking and media consumption.

The smartphone was powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, and included a 200MP primary camera, 5600mAh battery, and IP48-rated dust and water resistance.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G with 6000mAh battery launched in India: Check Price Samsung also introduced software features tailored for the tri-fold layout, allowing users to run multiple apps simultaneously, resize windows and access a taskbar for switching between apps.

What Samsung has said about the future of the TriFold

According to the report, Samsung executives have indicated that the future of the tri-fold device remains uncertain.

In an interview last month, Won-Joon Choi, chief operating officer of Samsung’s Mobile Experience business, said the company had not yet decided whether the Galaxy Z TriFold would receive a successor.

He cited the manufacturing complexity of the device as one of the factors behind that uncertainty. However, he also suggested that some of the design advantages introduced with the tri-fold — such as a wider display aspect ratio suited for media consumption — could eventually appear in other foldable devices.