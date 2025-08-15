Samsung brings Micro RGB display tech: What is it, what makes it different

Samsung has unveiled Micro RGB, the first display to feature a micro-scale RGB LED backlight behind a large 115-inch screen. Micro RGB is a new backlighting system for large TVs that uses micrometre-scale red, green, and blue LEDs arranged behind a display panel. It is designed to provide more granular control over colour and contrast. The system includes frame-by-frame AI processing, glare-reducing hardware, and full BT.2020 colour gamut coverage, aiming for accurate and consistent visual performance in high-end displays.
What is Micro RGB
Micro RGB is a backlight system made of individually controlled red, green, and blue LED microdots, each less than 100 micrometres in size, positioned behind the screen.
Unlike traditional white LED backlights, this setup enables fine control over each colour channel, allowing for more accurate reproduction of shades and contrast on the screen.
Also Read
How it works
Micro RGB displays are built using microscopic light-emitting diodes (LEDs), each capable of producing pure red, green, or blue light directly without requiring a colour filter. This allows light to be emitted from the source itself, helping with precise colour reproduction.
Samsung positions these micro-LEDs very close together to allow for higher resolution and improved viewing angles. The display can reproduce the full BT.2020 colour space, a standard for a wider range of colours than conventional TVs can show. In practical terms, this enables richer and more accurate shades of red, green, and blue.
Because each micro-LED can be controlled independently, the system can produce high contrast by dimming or turning off individual LEDs as needed. This enables darker blacks and more defined contrast, while maintaining brightness and durability advantages typical of micro-LED technology.
How is it different from other display technology
- Backlight technology: Traditional LCDs use a white (or sometimes blue) backlight with colour filters, limiting colour accuracy and contrast. Mini-LED uses smaller LEDs for improved local dimming but still relies on white backlights and filters. Micro RGB employs individually controlled red, green, and blue micro-LEDs, allowing more precise adjustments for colour and contrast.
- Colour accuracy and control: Micro RGB’s individually controlled micro-LEDs can reproduce the full BT.2020 colour gamut. LCD, OLED, and Mini-LED displays may offer accurate colours, but Micro RGB provides frame-by-frame control of each RGB LED for more granular adjustments.
- AI-powered optimisation: Samsung’s Micro RGB integrates an AI engine that analyses each frame to optimise colour output. Micro RGB Colour Booster Pro identifies scenes with muted colours and adjusts them for better visual consistency. Other display technologies like LCD, OLED, and Mini-LED generally lack this type of AI-driven frame-by-frame colour processing.
- Glare reduction: Micro RGB includes Samsung’s glare-reducing coating to improve visibility in bright environments. LCD, OLED, and Mini-LED panels may include anti-reflective layers, but Samsung’s implementation is specific to this display.