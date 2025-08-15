Friday, August 15, 2025 | 04:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung brings Micro RGB display tech: What is it, what makes it different

Samsung brings Micro RGB display tech: What is it, what makes it different

Micro RGB displays by Samsung feature micro-sized red, green, and blue LEDs, delivering improved color accuracy, AI-enhanced visuals, and better contrast than conventional TVs

Samsung Micro RGB display technology

Samsung Micro RGB display technology

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung has unveiled Micro RGB, the first display to feature a micro-scale RGB LED backlight behind a large 115-inch screen. Micro RGB is a new backlighting system for large TVs that uses micrometre-scale red, green, and blue LEDs arranged behind a display panel. It is designed to provide more granular control over colour and contrast. The system includes frame-by-frame AI processing, glare-reducing hardware, and full BT.2020 colour gamut coverage, aiming for accurate and consistent visual performance in high-end displays.

What is Micro RGB

Micro RGB is a backlight system made of individually controlled red, green, and blue LED microdots, each less than 100 micrometres in size, positioned behind the screen.
 
 
Unlike traditional white LED backlights, this setup enables fine control over each colour channel, allowing for more accurate reproduction of shades and contrast on the screen.

Also Read

Samsung One UI 8 update

Samsung expands One UI 8 beta to Galaxy S24 series, Z Fold 6, Flip 6, more

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE may launch in September: Exynos chip, Gemini expected

Tech Wrap August 8

Tech Wrap Aug 8: OpenAI GPT-5, Asus Vivobook S16, Grok Imagine now free

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 series gets support for Google Gemini AI: Report

Tech Wrap August 7

Tech Wrap Aug 7: Samsung soundbars, Copilot Vision in moto ai, Instagram

How it works

Micro RGB displays are built using microscopic light-emitting diodes (LEDs), each capable of producing pure red, green, or blue light directly without requiring a colour filter. This allows light to be emitted from the source itself, helping with precise colour reproduction.
 
Samsung positions these micro-LEDs very close together to allow for higher resolution and improved viewing angles. The display can reproduce the full BT.2020 colour space, a standard for a wider range of colours than conventional TVs can show. In practical terms, this enables richer and more accurate shades of red, green, and blue.
 
Because each micro-LED can be controlled independently, the system can produce high contrast by dimming or turning off individual LEDs as needed. This enables darker blacks and more defined contrast, while maintaining brightness and durability advantages typical of micro-LED technology.

How is it different from other display technology

  • Backlight technology: Traditional LCDs use a white (or sometimes blue) backlight with colour filters, limiting colour accuracy and contrast. Mini-LED uses smaller LEDs for improved local dimming but still relies on white backlights and filters. Micro RGB employs individually controlled red, green, and blue micro-LEDs, allowing more precise adjustments for colour and contrast.
  • Colour accuracy and control: Micro RGB’s individually controlled micro-LEDs can reproduce the full BT.2020 colour gamut. LCD, OLED, and Mini-LED displays may offer accurate colours, but Micro RGB provides frame-by-frame control of each RGB LED for more granular adjustments.
  • AI-powered optimisation: Samsung’s Micro RGB integrates an AI engine that analyses each frame to optimise colour output. Micro RGB Colour Booster Pro identifies scenes with muted colours and adjusts them for better visual consistency. Other display technologies like LCD, OLED, and Mini-LED generally lack this type of AI-driven frame-by-frame colour processing.
  • Glare reduction: Micro RGB includes Samsung’s glare-reducing coating to improve visibility in bright environments. LCD, OLED, and Mini-LED panels may include anti-reflective layers, but Samsung’s implementation is specific to this display.

More From This Section

Meta AI's 'Imagine Me' feature

Instagram: How to create an AI doppelganger with Meta's Imagine Me feature

Representative image: Samsung Display's Flex G prototype and iPhone 16 Pro Max

Samsung's maiden tri-fold may spoil Apple iPhone 17 series launch party

WhatsApp

WhatsApp: How to share pictures and videos in HD quality on Android and iOS

Gadget launched this week

Tech recap from this week: New launches from OPPO, Vivo, Sony, Sennheiser

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold and Pixel 10 Pro

Made by Google 2025: Pixel 10 series, Watch 4, Buds 2a, and more expected

Topics : Samsung TV Samsung TV

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Independence Day Speech LIVE UpdatesWhat's Open and Closed on Independence DayHappy Independence Day 2025 WishesBank Holiday TodayPM Viksit Bharat Rozgar YojanaFASTag Annual PassRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon