Samsung leads global gen-AI smartphone segment in Jan-Mar quarter: Report

Samsung dominated the global generative AI-capable smartphone market in the Jan-March quarter of this year, reported market tracker Counterpoint Research. According to the report, all three models in the Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series secured top three spots in the top ten for best-selling smartphones with generative AI capabilities in the said quarter.

Samsung’s flagship model, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, lead the pack with over 30 per cent market share, followed by the Galaxy S24 (16.8 per cent) on the second spot and the Galaxy S24 Plus on the third spot with a market share of 11.5 per cent. Samsung dominated the market with a combined market share of 58 per cent.

According to the Counterpoint Research report, smartphones with generative AI-powered capabilities made up six per cent of global smartphone sales in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, up from mere 1.3 per cent in the previous quarter – October-December, 2023.

Google made it to the list, too, but is placed last with a market share of 2.2 per cent. Surprisingly, two premium smartphones from Xiaomi appeared in the list. These are Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro. While the former is placed in fourth spot with a market share of 7.7 per cent, the latter takes sixth spot with a market share of four per cent.

Other smartphones on the list include Vivo X100 with 4.9 per cent share (fifth), OPPO Find X7 with 3.2 per cent share (seventh), OnePlus 12 with 2.7 per cent share (eighth) and HONOR Magic 6 with 2.6 per cent market share (ninth).

Source: Counterpoint

According to a report by Counterpoint Research, Chinese smartphone brands such as Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo and Honor are catching up fast in offering generative AI-powered features on their smartphones despite being late entrants.

Additionally, the report stated that these brands have opted for a strategy to prioritise their home country’s market ahead of other regions and this has led to China becoming the leading GenAI-capable smartphone market, capturing one-third of the global market.