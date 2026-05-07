Samsung One UI 8.5 bringing new AI features to older Galaxy models: Details

Samsung has started rolling out the One UI 8.5 update to select Galaxy devices. The rollout began on May 6 in South Korea and is expected to expand to more regions soon. Debuting with the Galaxy S26 series, followed by the Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37, One UI 8.5 introduced interface refinements and additional artificial intelligence features.

Eligible devices for the stable update

Galaxy S25 Ultra, S25 Plus, S25, S25 FE

Galaxy S24 Ultra, S24 Plus, S24, S24 FE

Galaxy Z Fold 7

Galaxy Z Flip 7

Galaxy Z Fold 6

Galaxy Z Flip 6

Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, S11

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, S10 Plus, S10 Lite

One UI 8.5: Features

Samsung’s One UI 8.5 update focuses heavily on AI-powered experiences, content creation tools, and ecosystem connectivity.

Now Nudge

Now Nudge is a contextual AI feature in One UI that proactively surfaces suggestions, reminders, and actions based on user activity, routines, and on-screen context. It reduces manual interactions by offering prompts such as navigation suggestions, app shortcuts, reminders, or task recommendations directly within the interface.

Photo Assist

One of the major additions is an upgraded Photo Assist feature that allows users to continuously generate and edit images without saving every version separately. Samsung said all edits are automatically stored in a history panel, enabling users to revisit and restore previous versions when needed.

Quick Share

Samsung has also upgraded Quick Share by making file transfers smarter. The feature can now recognise people appearing in photos and recommend contacts accordingly for faster sharing.

Samsung also claimed that One UI 8.5 users will be able to share files with iOS devices directly through Quick Share, removing the need for third-party apps.

Revamped Bixby

Samsung is also updating Bixby into what it describes as a more conversational device agent. Instead of relying on precise commands, the assistant is designed to better understand natural language and user intent.

According to Samsung, users can adjust settings simply by describing what they want instead of manually navigating menus. The assistant can also review existing device settings, suggest relevant changes, and retrieve real-time web information directly within the interface.

Storage Share

The update also introduces Storage Share, allowing users to access files across Galaxy smartphones, tablets, PCs, and TVs directly through the My Files app. The feature is aimed at creating a more unified cross-device storage experience.

Other additions

Other additions include Audio Broadcast, which enables users to stream media and voice simultaneously to nearby LE Audio-compatible devices through Auracast support. Samsung said this could improve shared listening experiences in group settings.

Security features

On the security front, Samsung said One UI 8.5 introduces several new protections aimed at strengthening device safety.

These include Theft Protection for safeguarding user data if a device is lost or stolen, along with a Failed Authentication Lock feature that automatically locks the device after repeated failed attempts involving fingerprints, PINs, or passwords.

Samsung also noted that Identity Check now extends to more settings and controls, adding another layer of protection against unauthorised access while giving users greater control over device security features.