Airtel launches Secure Workforce, cybersecurity platform for enterprises

India's second-largest telecom services provider Bharti Airtel's enterprise arm launched a solution called Secure Workforce to tackle AI-driven cyber attacks. What the company described as the country’s first fully managed and unified Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA) security platform with an end-to-end, compliance-ready security stack for enterprises, will be available to enterprises at optimised costs while removing the operational burden of building and running their security safeguards themselves.

Sharat Sinha, chief executive officer (CEO), Airtel Business, said, “Enterprises today are under mounting pressure to protect end users and devices from constantly evolving, targeted, AI-powered attacks. Building on our leadership in secure connectivity and cybersecurity, we have designed Airtel Secure Workforce to protect users, data and devices anytime, anywhere."

He added that the solution offers end-to-end protection that combines connectivity and managed security backed by 24x7 expert vigilance. "Its unified approach will help us deliver maximum value to our enterprise customers, enabling them to unlock up to 30 per cent optimisation in their security spends and stay focused on their business growth, confident that they are protected.”

The development comes at a time when Indian companies and the government are attempting to gauge the extent of Claude Mythos, an advanced AI system that has been described as being capable of identifying hidden software vulnerabilities at ultra-high speeds, leading to potential exploitation of companies or enterprises using legacy code. In other words, entities, including governments, that may be using code in which Mythos can find vulnerabilities would be exposed to risk. This could include critical infrastructure systems such as banking, finance, technology and telecommunications.

With over 2 million cybersecurity incidents reported in 2025 alone, the Sunil Mittal-backed company said the end-to-end, compliance-ready security stack for enterprises, backed by the company's pan-India network and 24x7 expert vigilance, will secure endpoints across users, devices, networks, applications and data. The solution supports compliance with India’s Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act and will strengthen endpoint detection and response and secure remote access at every touchpoint, delivering stronger protection as well as better cost efficiency.

"The unified dashboard will offer enterprises a single view across networks, endpoints, users and data, helping secure employees across email, web, applications and devices. It also provides visibility into unsanctioned cloud and AI applications," the company added.