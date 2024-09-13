Business Standard
Seven GenAI startups from India selected for AWS Generative AI Accelerator

The Indian cohort also marks the highest number of startups selected from a country in the Asia-Pacific region for the AWS Global Generative AI Accelerator programme

AWS

"Selected startups will gain access to AWS compute, storage, and database technologies, as well as AWS Trainium and AWS Inferentia2, energy-efficient AI chips that offer high performance at the lowest cost," the release said. Bloomberg Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 11:09 PM IST

Amazon Web Services on Friday announced that seven generative AI startups from India have been selected for its global Generative AI accelerator program.
The selected Indian startups -- Convrse, House of Models, Neural Garage, Orbo.ai, Phot.ai, Unscript AI, and Zocket, are among the 80 companies selected by AWS worldwide for their innovative use of AI and their global growth ambitions, according to a release.
The Indian cohort also marks the highest number of startups selected from a country in the Asia-Pacific region for the AWS Global Generative AI Accelerator programme.
As part of AWS's $230 million commitment to drive the creation of applications worldwide, the AWS 'Generative AI Accelerator program' provides startups, especially early-stage companies, with AWS credits, mentorship, and education to further their use of AI and machine learning technologies.
 
"Selected startups will gain access to AWS compute, storage, and database technologies, as well as AWS Trainium and AWS Inferentia2, energy-efficient AI chips that offer high performance at the lowest cost," the release said.

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 11:08 PM IST

