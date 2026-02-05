Google unveils Pixel 10a, pre-orders set to begin on Feb 18: What to expect

Google has announced the Pixel 10a while setting the pre-order date from February 18. The US-based technology giant has released a teaser on its online store, confirming the launch date and pre-order details. Surprisingly, Google has not revealed any specifications of its upcoming smartphone. However, the teaser it has released indicate that the Pixel 10a will look comparable to the Pixel 9a in terms of design. Coming to the colours, the teaser feature the Pixel 10a in a new colour that appears to be a mix of Iris – seen in Pixel 9a – and Indigo – seen in Pixel 10.

The Pixel 10a will expand the Google Pixel 10 series lineup to five models, including the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

For context, the Pixel 9 series also featured five models, suggesting that the Pixel 10a would be the last one to join the Pixel 10 lineup.

Google Pixel 10a: Pre-order details and offers

Pre-order: Starts from February 18

Offers: Consumers who sign up to be Google Store subscribers before 1:29 PM (IST) of February 13 will get an offer email on the pre-order day that they can combine with their Pixel 10a purchase to unlock a benefit for a future order.

Google Pixel 10a: What to expect

Recent reports shed light on Google’s upcoming Pixel 10a, particularly around its colour options and core hardware. According to multiple reports, the Pixel 10a is expected to launch in four shades: Lavender, Obsidian, Berry, and Fog. This palette marks a clear shift from the Pixel 9a, which was offered in Iris, Obsidian, Peony, and Porcelain, suggesting Google is refreshing the lineup visually even if the overall design remains familiar.

Beyond the new colours, the Pixel 10a is set to look almost identical to its predecessor. The smartphone might be powered by the same Tensor G4 chipset found in the Pixel 9a, rather than the newer Tensor G5 that debuted with the Pixel 10 series.

According to a report by GSMArena, in terms of memory and storage, the Pixel 10a will likely feature 8GB of RAM, paired with either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage, depending on the variant. On the front, the device is said to sport a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, as seen in Pixel 10a. Powering the phone could be a 5,100mAh battery, with support for 23W wired charging, similar to its predecessor.