OnePlus Pad 2 Android tablet goes on open sale in India with these offers

The OnePlus Pad 2 is available for purchase in open sale in India. The second-generation tablet from the Chinese electronics maker is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, thereby bringing artificial intelligence features for improved productivity experience. Like the first-generation model, the Pad 2 is offered in Wi-Fi connectivity, but with the option for cellular data sharing when paired and connected with a supported OnePlus smartphone. The tablet also boasts connect sync feature, which simplifies data sharing with supported OnePlus devices. Alongside the Pad 2, OnePlus introduced the supported accessories such as the Stylo 2 and the OnePlus Smart Keyboard.

OnePlus Pad 2: Price and variants

8GB RAM+128GB storage: Rs 39,999

12GB RAM+256GB storage: Rs 42,999

OnePlus Pad 2: Availability and offers

OnePlus is offering an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on the purchase of Pad 2 to ICICI Bank and OneCard customers. Moreover, customers can avail no-cost EMI for up to 9 months on select bank cards. An additional exchange bonus of Rs 3,000 for upgrading from an old tablet or smartphone and Rs 5,000 from a OnePlus tablet or smartphone is also being offered.

Red Cable Club members can avail a Rs 1,000 coupon on official website of OnePlus India and OnePlus Store App. OnePlus is also offering an added discount of 50 per cent on the OnePlus Style 2, OnePlus Smart Keyboard 2 and the OnePlus Folio Case 2 on purchasing the OnePlus Pad 2.

OnePlus is offering these discounts and offers on Pad 2 from Aug 1 to Aug 7 only.

The OnePlus Pad 2 is available for purchase online on official website of OnePlus India, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience stores and e-commerce platform Amazon. The Pad 2 is available offline at Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronic and other offline partner stores. OnePlus Pad 2 is also available for purchase on Flipkart and Myntra.

OnePlus Pad 2: Specifications

Display: 12.1-inch LCD display, 3000 × 2120 resolution, 900nits peak brightness

Speaker: Six speaker setup, Hi-Res Sound certified

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

RAM: 8GB / 12GB

Storage: 128GB / 256GB

Rear camera: 13MP

Front camera: 8MP

Battery: 9510mAh battery

Charging: 67W SUPERVOOC wired