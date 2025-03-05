Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 01:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
iPad Air with M3 could be followed by MacBook Air with M4 launch this week

The MacBook Air may not be the only Mac refresh this week, as Apple could also introduce a new Mac Studio model

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

Apple is set for a busy week of product launches. Following the debut of the iPad Air with M3 and a new base iPad model on March 4, the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to introduce the new MacBook Air within the week. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the anticipated M4-powered MacBook Air could be unveiled as early as today.
 
The MacBook Air may not be the only Mac refresh this week. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gurman suggested that Apple could also announce a new Mac Studio model, which is also expected to get the M4 treatment.
 

New Apple Mac devices: What to expect

M4 MacBook Air
 
The upcoming MacBook Air is expected to see a notable performance boost, primarily driven by the M4 chip. The processor powering the new MacBook Air is expected to feature a 10-core CPU, a 10-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. However, higher-end variants of the chip such as the M4 Pro and M4 Max are not expected for this model. Improved power efficiency from the M4 chip could also contribute to longer battery life compared to previous versions.  READ: Apple upgrades iPad with A16 chip and double the storage without price hike
 
Beyond the processor upgrade, the base RAM configuration may increase to 16GB, similar to the latest MacBook Pro models. This change would enhance performance and improve compatibility with Apple Intelligence features.

While the overall design is unlikely to change, Apple may introduce a Nano-texture display option to minimise glare. Another possible addition is the Centre Stage camera, which automatically adjusts framing during video calls. The MacBook Air could also come with more Thunderbolt 4 ports for expanded connectivity.
 
New Mac Studio
 
The upcoming Mac Studio is expected to offer more chip options. According to Gurman, the new model could feature the M4 Max chip, which debuted last year with the M4 MacBook Pro. Additionally, Apple is likely to introduce a new M3 Ultra chip for the Mac Studio. Currently, the Mac Studio is available with either the M2 Max or M2 Ultra chip.  READ: Apple iPad Air with M3: How it compares to fifth-gen model with M1 chip
 
Gurman also noted that Apple does not plan to equip the Mac Studio with an M4 Ultra chip. This decision is intended to differentiate it from the anticipated M4 Mac Pro, which is expected to launch later with an Ultra chip from the current generation.
 

Apple MacBook Air Apple Apple iPad

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

