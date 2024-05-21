Tech wrap May 21: Microsoft event highlights, Sony Bravia 2 launch and more

Microsoft at a special event on May 20 went all out on artificial intelligence with announcements covering new Surface laptops, Windows update, but most importantly the debut of new category called Copilot+ PCs. In fact, its 2024 Surface Pro and Surface Laptop are the first Windows PCs to debut under Copilot+ PCs platform. Currently, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Series is the exclusive platform to power the Copilot+ PCs, but more chipmakers, such as Intel, are set to join soon.

Debuting Copilot+ PCs, Microsoft launched the Surface Pro and Surface Laptop on May 20. These laptops are the first devices based on the Copilot+ PCs platform, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon X Series processors. Therefore, these are the first PCs with new Windows experiences enabled by the Copilot+ PC platform, including on-device artificial intelligence capabilities powered by a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) that it said is capable of running over 40 trillion operations per second (TOPS).

Microsoft is going all in on artificial intelligence by making its Windows operating system (OS) ready for AI with the new Copilot+ platform, powered by ARM architecture-based chips. Announcing the new features and tools for Windows, Microsoft said that most of the apps that people use have native Arm versions available. And for those that are not designed to run on ARM architecture, Microsoft has integrated a new “Prism'' emulator within the operating system to make the apps compatible on Arm PCs. This is also the first time Microsoft has announced features exclusive to Arm-based devices running its Windows platform.

Microsoft has announced an array of artificial intelligence-powered features for Windows including a new “Recall” feature. The feature works essentially like a photographic memory, presenting the user with what they have previously seen or done on the PC. There is a timeline of events that Recall presents, but users can also describe what they are looking for and the options are displayed on a timeline that the PC creates across any application, website, document, or more to find a specific thing.

Hewlett Packard (HP) has announced new naming nomenclature for its consumer and commercial computers lineup. Alongside, the US-based PC maker introduced a new logo for its AI computers. Now on, Consumer PCs from HP will now be named Omni, followed by a signifier indicating product category, and commercial PCs will have Elite as prefix followed by product category. A new “Helix logo”, which HP said resembles the shape of a DNA to show its commitment to advanced AI capabilities in next-gen AI PCs.

Japanese electronics maker Sony on May 21 launched in India a range of Google TV platform-based smart television in the Bravia 2 series. The series is offered in S20 and S25 variants with the latter focused on gaming-oriented features. Offered in four screen options, with top-end 65-inch model priced at Rs 95,990, the Sony Bravia 2 series boasts X1 picture processor, 4K resolution, and Dolby Atmos audio.

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo has launched the Y200 Pro 5G smartphone in its Y-series portfolio in India. The Y200 Pro 5G smartphone is the slimmest smartphone with 3D curved display in the segment, Vivo said in a press note. Priced at Rs 24,999 onwards, the Vivo Y200 Pro 5G smartphone is now available for purchase with introductory offers on Flipkart, Vivo India e-store, and select retail stores.

Taiwanese PC maker ASUS on May 21 launched in India the Vivobook S series. The series comprises three consumer laptops – VivoBook S 14, Vivobook S 15, and Vivobook S 16. All three laptops in the series boast OLED displays. Intel Core Ultra 9 processor-185H with Intel ARC graphics and Intel AI Boost NPU powers the Vivobook S 15 and Vivobook S 16 models, and the Vivobook S 14 is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS. The ASUS Vivobook S series laptops will be available online on ASUS e-shop and Flipkart and at select retail stores from Rs 89,990 onwards.