Tech Wrap March 23: AirDrop on Galaxy S26, Realme 16, WhatsApp on iOS

Samsung has revealed that the Galaxy S26 series will support interoperability between Android Quick Share and Apple AirDrop, allowing users to transfer files wirelessly to an iPhone without using third-party apps. The company stated that AirDrop compatibility will first roll out on the Galaxy S26 lineup, with plans to extend it to more devices later. The feature rollout begins March 23 in South Korea and will gradually expand to other regions.

Realme has confirmed it will soon introduce the Realme 16 5G, expanding its Realme 16 series lineup. After launching the Realme 16 Pro and Pro Plus in January, the company is now preparing to bring the base variant. According to Realme, the device will be India’s first “Selfie Mirror Phone,” featuring a function that enables users to preview selfies in real time by simply twisting the handset.

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a feature that will automatically translate messages, making it easier for users to communicate across languages. As per a report from WABetaInfo, the feature is expected to support translation in 21 languages, removing the need to manually translate each message. It was spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 26.11.10.70. Currently, WhatsApp offers a manual “Translate” option, but the report notes that translating multiple messages can be time-consuming.

Microsoft has announced plans to allow users to bypass Windows updates during device setup and also restart or shut down their PCs without installing updates. These changes will be introduced through upcoming beta builds for Windows Insiders scheduled for release this month and through April. Another feature includes the return of taskbar repositioning, allowing users to move it to the top or sides of the screen—a capability that was removed with Windows 11 in 2021.

Google is reportedly experimenting with how headlines appear in Search results, with some publishers’ original titles being shortened or modified. According to a report by The Verge, the company has been showing reworded or condensed headlines in certain cases, which may change the original meaning. This development signals a shift away from the traditional “10 blue links” format, where users typically saw headlines exactly as written by publishers.

Amazon is reportedly developing a new smartphone, marking a potential return to the category more than a decade after its previous attempt. A Reuters report states that the project, internally known as “Transformer,” is being handled within the company’s devices and services division, with a focus on delivering a personalised experience closely integrated with its ecosystem. The launch timeline remains uncertain, and the project could still be shelved depending on strategic or financial decisions.

Sony is planning to introduce AI-driven frame generation technology to its PlayStation consoles in the future. According to The Verge, citing Digital Foundry, PlayStation’s lead system architect Mark Cerny explained that the technology uses machine learning to create additional frames between rendered ones, potentially resulting in smoother gameplay, though it may also add some latency.

OnePlus is set to unveil its new compact flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 15T, in China on March 24. The device will succeed the OnePlus 13T, which shares several similarities with the OnePlus 13s that launched in India later. The company is expected to follow a similar strategy this year by introducing the OnePlus 15s in India with comparable display, processor, and camera specifications.

Motorola is reportedly preparing to launch its book-style foldable smartphone, the Razr Fold, in India soon. According to a Digit report, the Lenovo-owned brand may introduce the device across multiple markets, including India, the US, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, positioning it against competitors like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Vivo X Fold series.

Apple is reportedly preparing to launch a refreshed version of its entry-level iPad, after skipping an update during its recent round of product announcements. According to a report by 9To5Mac, the new base iPad is still on track to arrive in the first half of 2026. The device is expected to bring a performance upgrade along with support for Apple’s AI features.

The MacBook Neo challenges many assumptions typically associated with entry-level laptops. Its performance exceeds expectations for an 8GB configuration, while the battery delivers reliable all-day usage. At the same time, it continues to have limitations in areas such as memory expansion, port selection, display quality, and input features.

Despite this, with a starting price of Rs 69,990, it becomes accessible to a wider audience. The device does not attempt to redefine its category but instead operates within its limitations while offering steady performance. For users whose needs align with its strengths and compromises, it presents a balanced computing option.

Indian enterprises are reportedly ahead of global peers in adopting Artificial Intelligence at scale, with many organisations planning to increase their AI investments next year, according to a Deloitte report. However, this rapid adoption is accompanied by a notable skills gap, as India has lower levels of specialised AI expertise compared to the global average.