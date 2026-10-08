Voice AI adoption scales up in India, moves beyond experimentation

Voice AI adoption in India is moving beyond early experimentation towards multilingual, integrated and outcome-oriented deployments. At the BPM Confluence on Thursday, Nasscom, the country’s premier trade association, released the findings from its report, “India Voice AI Readiness 2026”, in partnership with Krisp, which is a leading provider of Voice AI models and solutions.

Enterprise-wide scale remains at an early stage

*31% of the surveyed organisations have progressed to limited production

*13% have scaled up Voice AI across multiple customer journeys

*BFSI, telecom, ecommerce, retail/consumer packaged goods, travel and logistics among the major adoption sectors

Partnership-led models becoming central to scale up Voice AI deployment in India

*41% of organisations use a hybrid model combining internal teams with external technology or implementation providers

*29% co-develop Voice AI capabilities with partners

Voice AI efficiency

*61% report over a 20% reduction in cost per eligible interaction

*30% of scaled organisations also report a positive impact on their revenue

*68% of surveyed organisations report realising ROI within 6-24 months

*Two-thirds expect Voice AI investments to increase by up to 50%

*Multilingual and Indian-language accuracy ranks among the top three spending priorities for 63% of organisations, alongside real-time agent assist, QA analytics and autonomous voice agents