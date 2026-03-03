Anthropic makes switching to Claude easier, Memory feature now free for all

Anthropic’s Claude has announced that it is now making the Memory feature available to free users. Anthropic released the Memory feature for Claude last year; however, it was launched for Enterprise, Team, Max and Pro subscribers. Now, it will be accessible to non-subscribers as well. The company has also made it easier for users to import saved memories from other artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots into Claude. It has laid down some easy-to-follow steps for the same.

What is Claude’s Memory feature

While releasing this feature, Anthropic said in a YouTube video, “Claude can now remember how you work across conversations on web, desktop, and mobile apps. No more re-explaining context or hunting through old chats — just pick up right where you left off.”

In simpler words, Claude’s Memory mode allows the chatbot to automatically recall context from earlier chats.

How has Anthropic made switching to Claude easier

Anthropic has introduced a feature that allows users to transfer preferences and working context from other AI tools to Claude without starting from scratch. The company says users can move their saved instructions and usage context with a single copy-paste, enabling Claude to continue conversations with prior context intact.

As outlined by Anthropic, users need to paste a provided prompt — which can be copied with a single click — into another AI service to retrieve their stored context and then copy that output into Claude’s Memory settings. Once added, Claude updates its Memory accordingly.

Anthropic says Claude’s Memory system is built to retain user preferences across chats, keep project-specific context separate and give users visibility and control over what information is stored.

US government’s clash with Anthropic

A dispute has emerged between the US government and AI company Anthropic over the military use of artificial intelligence tools. According to Associated Press, US President Donald Trump and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth criticised the company after Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei expressed concerns about the potential use of its AI systems in areas such as mass surveillance and autonomous weapons. The Pentagon subsequently designated Anthropic as a “supply chain risk” under an existing legal framework, a step that would end its Pentagon contract and restrict certain defence-related engagements.

As per Associated Press, Anthropic has said it intends to challenge the designation in court, describing the action as legally unsound. The administration has directed federal agencies to stop using Anthropic’s tools, while Anthropic has maintained that the designation applies to defence-related work and does not affect non-military commercial usage, as reported by Associated Press.