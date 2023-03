WhatsApp rolling out profile icons within group chats on Android beta

Meta-owned messaging platform is rolling out a new feature on beta which will display profile icons within group chats.

Users have to open a group chat to find out if the feature is available for their account, reports WABetaInfo.

This feature will help users to better identify group members by showing profile icons, making it easier to involve in group conversations.

It is useful when group members share similar names or do not have a profile picture.

The default empty profile photo appears if a profile photo is unavailable or hidden due to privacy settings and it is highlighted using the same colour as the contact name.

The new feature is available for some beta testers after installing the latest update of beta for on the Play Store, and it is expected to roll out to more users over the coming weeks, the report said.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new feature on beta which will allow users to report status updates.

