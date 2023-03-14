JUST IN
Meta 'winding down' support for NFTs on Facebook, Instagram: Official
HMD Global launches Nokia C12 phone at an introductory price of Rs 5,999
Microsoft working on Windows 11's new File Explorer browsing feature
Samsung Galaxy F14 5G to launch in India next week, to cost under Rs 15,000
Apple iPhone 14 at lowest-ever price of Rs 66,999 on Flipkart five-day sale
Developer creates tool that emulates old iPhone games on computer
OPPO launches Find N2 Flip foldable phone in India at Rs 89,999: Details
Apple will reportedly upgrade AirPods with health-tracking features
OPPO Find N2 Flip review: Late, but this foldable phone is worth the wait
Up to 300% spike in YouTube videos with malware to steal key users' data
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Google rolling out faster 'Night Sight' on Pixel 6, 6 Pro smartphones
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

WhatsApp rolling out profile icons within group chats on Android beta

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature on Android beta which will display profile icons within group chats

Topics
whatsapp | Android

IANS  |  San Francisco 

WhatsApp banned 2 mn Indian accounts during May 15-Jun 15 period

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature on Android beta which will display profile icons within group chats.

Users have to open a group chat to find out if the feature is available for their WhatsApp account, reports WABetaInfo.

This feature will help users to better identify group members by showing profile icons, making it easier to involve in group conversations.

It is useful when group members share similar names or do not have a profile picture.

The default empty profile photo appears if a profile photo is unavailable or hidden due to privacy settings and it is highlighted using the same colour as the contact name.

The new feature is available for some beta testers after installing the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android on the Play Store, and it is expected to roll out to more users over the coming weeks, the report said.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new feature on Android beta which will allow users to report status updates.

--IANS

aj/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on whatsapp

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 11:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU