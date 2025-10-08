Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 05:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / WhatsApp tests Instagram-like Question Sticker for Status updates: Report

WhatsApp tests Instagram-like Question Sticker for Status updates: Report

Reportedly, WhatsApp is testing Question Stickers in Status updates, allowing users to ask questions and receive private replies directly from their contacts

WhatsApp

WhatsApp

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

WhatsApp is reportedly expanding its interactive features with a new update that introduces Question Stickers within Status updates. According to WABetaInfo, this feature lets users add a question box directly to their photos or videos when sharing a status. It is designed to make conversations more engaging, and it allows users to pose a question and receive responses privately from their contacts or a selected audience.
 
Currently, the feature is rolling out to select beta testers, with a wider release expected in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp’s ask questions feature: How it works

According to the report, each status can include one question and all responses are stored in a private section accessible only to the original poster. This may help users gather opinions, ideas, or feedback without cluttering chats or groups.
 

Also Read

WhatsApp

Soon, you can quick-share WhatsApp Stories on Facebook, Instagram: Report

Meta AI

Meta to use AI chats to target ads and content across its platforms

ibc

NCLAT reserves verdict on Meta and Whatsapp pleas against CCI penalty

WhatsApp

NCLAT keeps order reserved in WhatsApp, Meta challenge to CCI penalty

WhatsApp

Let consumer decide on data sharing with intermediaries: CCI to NCLAT

 
The Question Sticker works like an interactive layer for status; viewers can type their replies directly into the question box. This transforms a simple photo or video status into a two-way conversation, making it more dynamic and engaging. For users, it is a way to start discussions, collect feedback, or simply have fun by asking questions that invite participation.
 
The report stated that WhatsApp also gives users full control over responses. They can view replies within the updated viewers' list, which includes a dedicated section for questions and answers. From here, users can choose to share selected responses as new status updates without revealing the respondent’s identity or delete unwanted ones. Notifications ensure that no response goes unnoticed, even when multiple contacts interact with the same question.
 
A similar feature already exists on Instagram, where users can post “Ask me a question” stickers in Stories to invite followers to respond directly.

Privacy

All responses submitted through question stickers are protected by end-to-end encryption, ensuring that only the sender and the original poster can view the messages. Even if an answer is shared publicly as a status, the identity of the respondent remains hidden.

More From This Section

artificial intelligence, AI,

Deloitte's AI fiasco: Why chatbots hallucinate and who else got caught

JioBharat V4 4G feature phone

IMC 2025: Reliance Jio introduces JioBharat phones with new safety features

Motorola Edge 60 Pro

Motorola rolls out Android 16 update in India: Eligible phones, new feature

Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model in Gemini app

Google's Nano Banana gets ready for Lens, Circle to Search integration

Gemini

Google Gemini to use YouTube, Maps public data by default from October 13

Topics : whatsapp Instagram Whatsapp Status

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyTATA Capital IPOGold-Silver Price TodayKarwa Chauth DateKantara 2 Box Office CollectionNobel Prize in Chemistry 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon