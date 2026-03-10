Tuesday, March 10, 2026 | 02:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Your WhatsApp chats may soon get refreshed with updated chat bubbles

Your WhatsApp chats may soon get refreshed with updated chat bubbles

Reportedly, WhatsApp is rolling out redesigned chat bubbles in the latest Android beta, introducing softer, fully rounded message bubbles and a refreshed interface for text, images and videos

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a redesigned interface for chat message bubbles on Android. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the new design is said to introduce softer, more rounded chat bubbles that aim to give conversations a cleaner and more modern look. The update has been spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.10.2. The feature is reportedly available to some beta testers, indicating that the rollout is currently limited and may expand to more users in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp chat redesigned: What’s new

Softer and more rounded chat bubble design
 
According to the report, WhatsApp has redesigned its chat message bubbles to appear more rounded compared to the previous version. The report noted that earlier versions of the app used chat bubbles with sharper corners and a more rectangular shape, which created a compact and structured layout in conversations.
 
 
With the latest beta update, message bubbles reportedly feature a higher corner radius, giving them a fully rounded appearance. This change applies to different types of messages, including text, images, polls and event messages. The updated design is said to create a more consistent and visually cohesive interface across chats.
 
As per WABetaInfo, the redesign reportedly aims to make the chat layout appear cleaner and more contemporary, while also improving readability during long conversations. 

For multimedia messages
 
As reported, one of the most noticeable changes reportedly affects multimedia messages such as images and videos. Previously, media content appeared inside traditional chat bubble frames.
 
With the new design, images and videos reportedly appear as standalone rounded bubbles instead of being placed inside a rectangular message frame. This change is said to make multimedia messages feel more integrated within conversations and visually distinct from text messages.
 
However, there are some exceptions. In group chats or for forwarded messages, WhatsApp reportedly still shows a small header above the media bubble that displays the sender’s name and indicates if the message was forwarded. 
 
Availability
 
The redesigned chat bubbles are reportedly available to some beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta update for Android. WhatsApp is expected to expand the rollout to more beta testers in the coming weeks before potentially bringing the new design to the stable version of the app. The report suggests that the feature is currently being rolled out gradually and may not yet be visible to all users.
 

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

