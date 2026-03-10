Pixel 11 Pro Fold: Early renders hint changes in thickness, design and more

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold’s Computer-Aided Design (CAD) renders have reportedly surfaced on the web. According to a report by Android Headlines, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold is expected to look a lot like its predecessor, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, albeit with changes in thickness, camera module placement, and more. Here are the observations based on leaked design renders.

Pixel 11 Pro Fold: What to expect

As per Android Headlines and a 9To5Google report, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold is likely to measure 10.1mm in thickness when folded, and 4.8mm when unfolded. For context, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold measures 10.8mm in thickness when folded and 5.2mm when unfolded.

Based on the renders, Google’s off-centre camera island may return with the protruding camera lenses that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold sports. However, instead of the LED flash and microphone resting beside the lenses and on the camera module, they will now be included in the pill-shaped lens.

Another possible difference is expected to be that the Pixel 11 Pro Fold will switch to a MediaTek modem, as compared to the Samsung modem seen in the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The report added that it may also integrate new face unlock hardware.

The height and width are expected to remain unchanged, at 155.2mm tall and 150.4mm when unfolded.

Google is likely to continue with its in-house chip for the Pixel 11 Pro Fold – likely the Tensor G6.

Important to note, the above observations are based on leaked CAD-based renders and that Google has not yet confirmed anything with regard to its next generation of foldable smartphone.

As per 9To5Google, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold is expected to be unveiled in August this year. The estimate for pricing remains unknown, but the Pixel 10 Pro Fold became available for purchase in India in October 2025 at Rs 172,999.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Details

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold features a 6.4-inch Actua cover display with a resolution of 1080x2364 pixels and an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 60Hz to 120Hz. The outer panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and can reach up to 3000 nits of peak brightness. Inside, the foldable houses an 8-inch Super Actua Flex display with a resolution of 2076x2152 pixels and a dynamic refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz, while offering the same 3000-nit peak brightness. The device is powered by Google’s Tensor G5 chipset paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

On the camera front, the rear setup includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 10.5-megapixel ultra-wide camera with Macro support, and a 10.8-megapixel telephoto lens capable of 5x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, both the outer and inner displays house a 10-megapixel front camera. The smartphone is backed by a 5015mAh battery with support for 30W wired charging and 15W PixelSnap wireless charging compatible with Qi2. It runs on Android 16 and is promised to receive seven years of software updates. Connectivity features include Bluetooth 6 and Wi-Fi 7, while the handset carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Specifications