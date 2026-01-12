Lava Blaze Duo 3 to launch in India soon: Two displays, Vayu AI expected

Lava is reportedly gearing up to launch the Lava Blaze Duo 3 soon. The home-grown smartphone maker has shared a few teasers of its upcoming smartphone on X, without revealing its name. According to a report by MoneyControl, this smartphone is believed to be the Lava Blaze Duo 3.

Based on the images shared on X, the Lava Blaze Duo 3 will sport a dual display, akin to what we have seen in the Lava Blaze Duo and Lava Agni 3, both from 2024. It is possible that the secondary display would return with its upcoming smartphone with similar functions, but this time may benefit from Vayu AI features, too.

The images suggest that the Blaze Duo 3 will sport a 50MP camera on the back with an LED flash. Notably, a smartphone called Lava Blaze Duo 3 has already been listed on Amazon that matches these specifications. However, currently it is not available for purchase.

Lava Blaze Duo 3: What to expect

According to MoneyControl, the Lava Blaze Duo 3 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chipset and is said to introduce a notable design change in the form of a 1.6-inch secondary AMOLED display. Positioned alongside the main screen, this smaller panel could show glanceable information such as notifications, incoming calls, alerts, and select widgets, allowing users to check updates without waking the primary display.

As per a report by The Hindu, alongside the secondary display, the Blaze Duo 3 is likely to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED main screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will boast a 50MP rear camera which is expected to be paired with a 16MP front-facing camera. It is likely to be powered by a 5,000mAh battery, with a 33W fast charger likely included in the box.

As per the Amazon listing, the Lava Blaze Duo 3 will come with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is likely to run Android 15 and boast IP64 certification for dust and splash resistance.

Additionally, there’s a possibility that the Lava Blaze Duo 3 may be the second Lava phone to come with its own AI assistant called Vayu AI. The Lava Agni 4 debuted with Vayu AI back in November 2025 as a built-in feature placed directly on the home screen. Though, Lava Play Max was launched after Agni 4, it did not come with Vayu AI. Now, that might change with Lava Blaze Duo 3.

For the uninitiated, Lava described Vayu AI as a lively, emotion-aware AI companion designed to add a more personal touch while acting as an entry point to a broader generative AI ecosystem. In addition to helping with everyday tasks and creative use cases, Vayu AI can manage certain system-level controls and open apps using voice commands.

Earlier in August 2025, Lava expanded the Blaze lineup with the launch of the Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 which was also powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery. It also sported a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, along with a 50MP camera on the back.