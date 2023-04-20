Youtube's updates policies on eating disorder content, Here's what changes



The prohibited content includes videos showing or describing eating behaviours, such as purging after eating or severely restricting calories, and weight-based bullying. The widely used video-sharing platform, Youtube, is updating its policies for eating disorder content. Youtube has removed long content that glorifies or promotes eating disorders, and now youtube will prevent content featuring imitable behaviour.

Age restriction on certain videos Youtube believes that content containing EDSA or discussing disordered eating behaviours in the context of recovery is still not suitable for all ages. The Company is closely working with NEDA (National Eating Disorder Association) and others to understand what imitable behaviour is, how it can show up in content and most importantly, how it is hampering viewers.



"We may age-restrict videos where a creator details disordered eating behaviours they've engaged in while sharing their recovery journey," youtube wrote in its blog. Hence, youtube is adding its age restriction for certain content composed of eating disorders.

Eating disorder crisis resource panels under videos



This crisis resource panel provides resources and information from global mental health support organisations such as NEDA in the U.S. or the Vandrevala Foundation in India. Currently, a crisis resource panel is available at the top of the search results for eating disorders in the US, UK, India, Canada, Japan, Korea, Mexico, France and Germany.