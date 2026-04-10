Samsung expands One UI 8.5 beta to older Galaxy devices: Check eligibility

Samsung is expanding the rollout of the One UI 8.5 beta access to select older Galaxy smartphones. The South Korean consumer electronics manufacturer has now rolled out One UI 8.5 beta to the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, and Galaxy A36 5G. This update has been released for the said models in India, Korea, the UK and the US. With this beta update, these smartphones now gain the ability of AirDrop through Quick Share and an updated Bixby assistant.

The company has said that the update will continue to expand to additional Galaxy devices later this month. Consumers can register for the same through the Samsung Members app.

Notably, the stable version of One UI 8.5 is available on the Galaxy S26 series and the Galaxy A57 and A37.

Samsung Galaxy devices with access to One UI 8.5 beta

Galaxy S25 series, S25 FE

Galaxy S24 series, S24 FE

Galaxy S23 series, S23 FE

Galaxy Z Fold 7

Galaxy Z Flip 7

Galaxy Z Fold 6

Galaxy Z Flip 6

Galaxy Z Fold 5 (in Korea and the US only for now)

Galaxy Z Flip 5 (in Korea and the US only for now)

Galaxy A36 5G (India only for now)

Galaxy Tab S11 series

What’s in Samsung One UI 8.5

One UI 8.5 introduces an easier approach to content creation, particularly through updates to Photo Assist. As per Samsung, users can generate and edit images continuously without having to save each version, making the process more fluid. Once done, all edits are stored in a history view, allowing users to revisit and select their preferred versions.

Sharing has also been improved, with Quick Share now identifying people in photos and suggesting relevant contacts for faster, more intuitive sharing. Furthermore, users with One UI 8.5 will be able to AirDrop to iOS devices with Quick Share, without needing any third-party app.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy A57, Galaxy A37 sale starts April 10: Check price, offers Samsung’s updated Bixby assistant in One UI 8.5 is a more conversational “device agent” that can understand natural language and interpret user intent rather than relying on exact commands. According to the company, it allows users to control phone settings simply by describing what they want, without navigating menus or knowing specific feature names. The assistant can also analyse current device settings and suggest relevant changes, while now being capable of fetching real-time information from the web directly within its interface, reducing the need to switch between apps.

Features like Audio Broadcast allow users to share both media and voice to nearby LE Audio-supported devices using Auracast, which can be useful in group settings.

Meanwhile, Storage Share enables access to files across Galaxy phones, tablets, PCs and even TVs directly through the My Files app, making file management and transfer more unified across devices.

Samsung says One UI 8.5 brings enhanced security features aimed at improving device protection and user control over safety settings. The update introduces Theft Protection, designed to help secure data in case a device is lost or stolen. It also adds a Failed Authentication Lock feature, which automatically locks the screen after multiple unsuccessful attempts using fingerprint, PIN or password.

The company adds that Identity Check has been expanded to cover more settings, offering an additional layer of protection against unauthorised access. Together, these features are intended to strengthen overall device security while giving users clearer visibility and control over their protection options.