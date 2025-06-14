Saturday, June 14, 2025 | 07:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / 2 Chinese scientists to remain in jail for bringing illegal material to US

2 Chinese scientists to remain in jail for bringing illegal material to US

Yunqing Jian and Chengxuan Han said in separate court appearances in Detroit that they would not challenge the government's request to keep them locked up while their cases move forward

scientist, scientific lab

Researchers often bring foreign plants, animals and even strains of fungi to the US to study them (Photo/Pexels)

AP Detroit
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

Two Chinese scientists accused of smuggling or shipping biological material into the United States for use at the University of Michigan will remain in custody after waiving their right to a hearing Friday in federal court.

Yunqing Jian and Chengxuan Han said in separate court appearances in Detroit that they would not challenge the government's request to keep them locked up while their cases move forward.

This is a constantly evolving situation involving a large number of factors, Han's attorney, Sara Garber, told a judge. She didn't elaborate and later declined to comment.

Han was arrested Sunday at Detroit Metropolitan Airport after arriving on a flight from China, where she is pursuing an advanced degree at Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan.

 

She planned to spend a year completing a project at the University of Michigan lab, and is accused of shipping biological material months ago to laboratory staff.

It was intercepted by authorities. The FBI, in a court filing, said the material is related to worms and lacked a government permit. Experts told The Associated Press it didn't appear to be dangerous.

Jian's case is different. She is charged with conspiring with her boyfriend, another scientist from China, to bring a toxic fungus into the US Fusarium graminearum can attack wheat, barley, maize and rice.

The boyfriend, Zunyong Liu, was turned away at the Detroit airport last July and sent back to China after authorities found red plant material in his backpack.

Jian, who worked at the university lab, was arrested June 2. Messages between Jian and Liu in 2024 suggest that Jian was already tending to Fusarium graminearum at the lab before Liu was caught at the airport, the FBI said.

Jian's attorneys declined to comment Friday.

Federal authorities so far have not alleged that the scientists had a plan to unleash the fungus somewhere. Fusarium graminearum is already prevalent in the US particularly in the east and Upper Midwest and scientists have been studying it for decades.

Nicknamed vomitoxin because it's most known for causing livestock to throw up, it can also cause diarrhea, abdominal pain, headache and fever in animals and people.

Researchers often bring foreign plants, animals and even strains of fungi to the US to study them, but they must file certain permits before moving anything across state or national borders.

The university has not been accused of misconduct. It said it has received no money from the Chinese government related to the work of the three scientists.

In a statement, it said it strongly condemns any actions that seek to cause harm, threaten national security or undermine the university's critical public mission.

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

