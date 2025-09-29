Monday, September 29, 2025 | 06:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / 2 dead, 8 wounded in shooting, fire at Michigan church, say police

2 dead, 8 wounded in shooting, fire at Michigan church, say police

Hundreds of people were inside the church in Grand Blanc Township when a man rammed a pickup truck through the front door, then got out of the vehicle and started shooting

AP Grand Blanc Township (US)
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 6:31 AM IST

A gunman opened fire inside a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel in Michigan during a Sunday service before apparently setting the building ablaze, killing at least two people and injuring eight others before police shot him, authorities said  Hundreds of people were inside the church in Grand Blanc Township when a man rammed a pickup truck through the front door, then got out of the vehicle and started shooting, Police Chief William Renye told reporters. Investigators believe he deliberately set the building on fire, Renye said.

After the suspect left the church, two officers pursued him and engaged in gunfire, Renye said. The man was killed.

 

Flames and smoke could be seen pouring from the church for hours before the blaze was put out. First responders were then sifting through the wreckage. A four-door pickup with two American flags displayed in the truck bed remained on the scene.

Renye identified the suspect as Thomas Jacob Sanford, 40, from neighbouring Burton. Reyne did not specify a motive at a news conference on Sunday evening.

Renye said one of the wounded people was in critical condition and seven others were stable.

The motive was not yet clear  Investigators were searching the suspect's residence in nearby Burton. Authorities did not provide any additional details about the suspect, including whether he was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, widely known as the Mormon church.

It was the latest of many shooting attacks on houses of worship in the US over the past 20 years, including one in August that killed two children during Mass at the Church of the Annunciation in Minneapolis.

President Donald Trump said he was briefed on the shooting. In a social media post, he applauded the FBI, who local authorities said are sending 100 agents to the area, for responding.

PRAY for the victims, and their families. THIS EPIDEMIC OF VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY MUST END, IMMEDIATELY! Trump wrote.

The church building, circled by a parking lot and a large lawn, is near residential areas and a Jehovah's Witness church. It is in Grand Blanc Township, a community of roughly 40,000 people outside Flint.

Tight-knit church community  The impact spread quickly to neighbouring communities, including the small city that shares a name with the township.

Although we are two separate governmental units, we are a very cohesive community, said city of Grand Blanc Mayor John Creasey. This sort of thing is painful for our entire community. I'm struggling to digest all that has happened, and my heart goes out to all of the affected families.

Timothy Jones, 48, said his family is part of another Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints congregation, or ward, about 15 minutes away, but that his children were at the Grand Blanc Township ward the night before the shooting for a youth fall festival. He and his family moved to Flint two years ago in large part because of how strong the faith's community is in the area.

As people in his congregation got word of the shooting from texts and phone calls during their own Sunday service, the church went into lockdown and police came as a precaution, he said. His children were "frantically, just trying to get word that people were okay."  Sundays are supposed to be a time of peace and a time of reflection and worship, Jones said. Yet in the wake of violence at other houses of worship across religions, a shooting feels inevitable, and all the more tragic because of that he added.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement that her heart was breaking for the community. Violence anywhere especially in a place of worship, is unacceptable, she said.

The shooting occurred the morning after Russell M. Nelson, the oldest-ever president of the faith, died at 101. The next president is expected to be Dallin H. Oaks, per church protocol.

The church is in communication with local law enforcement as the investigation continues and as we receive updates on the condition of those affected, Doug Anderson, a spokesperson for Utah-based faith said in a statement.

Places of worship are meant to be sanctuaries of peacemaking, prayer and connection. We pray for peace and healing for all involved.

Some striking nurses at nearby Henry Ford Hospital left the picket line and ran the short distance to the church to help first responders, Teamsters Local 332 President Dan Glass said.

Human lives matter more than our labor dispute. Glass said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 6:31 AM IST

