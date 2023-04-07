34 rockets fired into Israel from Lebanon, most sustained attack since 2006



At least 34 rockets were fired into northern Israel from Lebanon, of which 25 were successfully intercepted, according to the latest information from the Israeli army. Six rockets fell in Israeli territory and two caused damage. Israel fought off a barrage of rockets from Lebanon on Thursday in the most sustained attack since a 2006 war, adding to tensions a day after a spike in confrontations in Gaza and Jerusalem that coincided with religious holidays.



“It is the largest barrage of rockets from Lebanon since 2006,” said Major General Amos Yadlin, a former head of Israeli military intelligence. Two people in the Galilee region were injured, including a man hit by shrapnel and a woman as she ran to a shelter, according to the Israeli medical aid society Magen David Adom.

Israel Faces Biggest Rocket Barrage From Lebanon Since 2006 The decision on how to respond “will be made in the coming hours,” he told journalists in an online briefing. A “full-scale war” is likely to be avoided, he said.

Also Read No, Israel has NOT found two cases of a new variant of coronavirus Lebanon and Israel sign US-mediated sea border deal, deliver them to UN Israel hits Gaza with rockets as Netanyahu vows to extract 'heavy price' Hezbollah ends anti-Israel mobilisation after maritime demarcation deal World Bank pledges $500mn to support Lebanon's agri, vulnerable population Israel hits Gaza with rockets as Netanyahu vows to extract 'heavy price' Biden review blames Trump for 'chaotic' 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal It's big vs small as banks square off to avoid new rules after failures Live: Israel hits 2 tunnels, weapon factories in response to Hamas attack Putin, Lukashenko pledge to boost integration between Russia, Belarus



President Joe Biden has been briefed and US officials continue their dialogue with their Israeli counterparts on this and other issues, according to the National Security Council. “We’re very concerned about the violence there,” John Kirby, a spokesman for the council, told reporters. “We call on all sides to de-escalate.” The fresh confrontation coincides with an escalation in Israel’s shadow war with its main regional enemy Iran, which supports militant groups committed to Israel’s destruction like Hezbollah in Lebanon and Islamic Jihad in the Palestinian territories.



Hamas and Islamic Jihad are believed to be responsible this time, with Hezbollah assumed to have known about the attacks, said Lieutenant Colonel Richard Hecht, an Israeli military spokesman. Hezbollah, as well as Palestinian groups, have been behind past rocket attacks from Lebanon. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was to meet later Thursday with the inner security cabinet, his office said. It sets important defense and foreign policy, including having the authority to order serious military activity.



The state-run Lebanese news agency said Israel struck back with artillery fire, which the Israeli army denied. Sirens sounded in the towns of Shlomi and Moshav Betzet and in the Galilee region. Tensions have been building with the weeklong Jewish Passover holiday overlapping with the holy Muslim month of Ramadan. Late Wednesday, renewed clashes broke out between Israeli police and Palestinians inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, a flashpoint.



Israeli police used force to remove people at Al-Aqsa, which lies in a hillside spot sacred for both Muslims and Jews and has sparked conflict in the past, for the second time Wednesday. They said they intervened in the compound after mostly masked men tried to barricade themselves inside, throwing stones and fireworks. Earlier, seven surface-to-air rockets exploded in midair without being intercepted after being launched from Gaza toward southern Israel and the Gaza Strip Sea, the Israeli military said.