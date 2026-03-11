Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 01:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / 4 injured after Iranian drones hit near Dubai Airport; operations continue

4 injured after Iranian drones hit near Dubai Airport; operations continue

Among injured are two Ghanaian nationals; one Indian and Bangladeshi national each

Dubai, UAE, Iran war

Authorities have been trying to build up their flight schedule, though the airport has been targeted in the war. | Image: Bloomberg

Two Iranian drones hit near Dubai International Airport on Wednesday, wounding four people, though flights continue, authorities said.

The Dubai Media Office, which issues statements on behalf of the city-state's government, said the attack caused "minor injuries to two Ghanaian nationals and one Bangladeshi national, and moderate injuries to one Indian national."  It said flights continued.

Dubai International Airport, home to the long-haul carrier Emirates, is the world's busiest for international travel. Authorities have been trying to build up their flight schedule, though the airport has been targeted in the war.

 

