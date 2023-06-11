close

9 injured in San Francisco mass shooting, Police says isolated incident

At least nine people were injured in a shooting in San Francisco's Mission District neighbourhood on Friday night (local time) in what police believe was a "targeted and isolated incident,"

ANI US
gun, gun law, gun permit, mass shooting, US gun law, US gun permit

Photo: Pexels

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2023 | 7:33 AM IST
At least nine people were injured in a shooting in San Francisco's Mission District neighbourhood on Friday night (local time) in what police believe was a "targeted and isolated incident," CNN reported.

While addressing a press conference, San Francisco police Officer Eve Laokwansathitaya said all victims are expected to survive the shooting which took place while "some sort of block party" was taking place, as per the CNN report.

Santiago Lerma, a legislative aide to a San Francisco Board of Supervisors member, said at least five of the injured people were admitted to the hospital. Lerma stated that one of the five victims was undergoing surgery as of Friday night. Furthermore, four people were undergoing treatment for minor injuries, CNN reported citing its affiliate KPIX.

Police officers were called to the Mission District at around 9 pm (local time). The police officials after arriving at the site found multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds, as per the news report. The authorities did not immediately report making any arrests.

The Mission District, also known as The Mission, is a large and diverse neighbourhood known for its historic architecture in the east-central area of San Francisco.

Earlier on Tuesday, at least two of the seven people, who sustained severe injuries, have died in a shooting incident outside a theatre where a high school graduation ceremony had taken place, CNN reported. City's interim police took two people into custody but later said that one of them was not involved.

Multiple people were injured when a shooting took place outside the Altria Theater in Richmond, Virginia, following a high school graduation ceremony on Tuesday evening, officials said, CNN reported. Apart from two people killed, five others including a 14-year-old boy and four men suffered gunshot wounds.

Richmond police spokesperson Tracy Walker confirmed the injuries and said there was no immediate threat to the public, CNN reported. The shooting took place in Monroe Park after the Huguenot High School graduation, according to Richmond Public Schools official Matthew Stanley.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 11 2023 | 7:33 AM IST

