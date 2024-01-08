Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Apple disputes EU tech rules labelling its 5 App Stores as one service

The company also disputed the characterisation of its operating system iOS as an important gateway for business users to reach end users and the interoperability obligation that goes with that label

Apple

The company contends that iMessage is not a NIICS as it is not a fee-based service and it does not monetise it via the sale of hardware devices nor via the processing of personal data

Reuters BRUSSELS
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 11:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple has challenged EU tech rules designating its five App Stores as a single core platform service subject to onerous obligations, saying that EU regulators have misinterpreted and misapplied the new legislation that took effect last May.

The company also disputed the characterisation of its operating system iOS as an important gateway for business users to reach end users and the interoperability obligation that goes with that label.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The iPhone maker challenged the Digital Markets Act (DMA) in November last year but did not provide details.
 
The European Commission made "material factual errors, in concluding that the applicant's five App Stores are a single core platform service," Apple said in its plea to the Luxembourg-based General Court, Europe's second-highest.
 
The company in its argument to the EU competition enforcer said it operates five App Stores on iPhones, iPads, Mac computers, Apple TVs and Apple Watches, with each designed to distribute apps for a specific operating system and Apple device.
 
DMA requirements that would affect Apple include allowing third parties to inter-operate with its own services and letting business users promote their offers and conclude contracts with their customers outside its platform.
 
Apple's lawsuit also took issue with the Commission's designation of its messaging service iMessage as a number-independent interpersonal communications service (NIICS) that prompted an EU investigation into whether it should comply with DMA rules.
 
The company contends that iMessage is not a NIICS as it is not a fee-based service and it does not monetise it via the sale of hardware devices nor via the processing of personal data.

Also Read

Apple Watch Series 10 to feature BP monitor, sleep apnea detection features

Apple pushes Vision Pro launch date to March, needs further testing: Report

Apple M3 chip-powered MacBook Pro, iMac now available for purchase in India

Next-gen iPad Pro, iPad Air to debut in March as Apple plans lineup upgrade

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

US Supreme Court rejects X Corp's surveillance disclosure challenge

Global cooperation declining after resilience through 2012-2020: WEF study

India a great friend: Bangladesh PM Hasina after her election victory

PM Modi, UAE prez to lead roadshow on Jan 9 ahead of Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Franz Beckenbauer, World Cup-winning captain and coach, dies aged 78

Topics : Apple European Union Technology Law

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 11:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayNew Income Tax RegimeBilkis Bano Case Verdict TodayEaseMyTripIndia-Maldives Diplomatic RowBoycott Maldives TrendsBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon