Sunday, April 13, 2025 | 01:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / At least 1 person dead after small plane crashes near New York's Copake

At least 1 person dead after small plane crashes near New York's Copake

Two passengers were onboard the plane, a Mitsubishi MU-2B heading to Columbia County Airport near Hudson, New York

plane crash, small plane crash, aircraft crash

Representative Image: Undersheriff Jacqueline Salvatore said that the aircraft came down near Two Town Road and did not cause damage to any structure. Photo: Shutterstock

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

One person died after a plane crashed in a field near the town of Copake, New York, on Saturday, The New York Times reported, citing the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

Two passengers were onboard the plane, a Mitsubishi MU-2B heading to Columbia County Airport near Hudson, New York, which crashed a little after noon, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. 

While addressing a news conference on Saturday afternoon, Undersheriff Jacqueline Salvatore said that the aircraft came down near Two Town Road and did not cause damage to any structure. She did not reveal how many people had been killed or if there were any survivors. The two passengers have not been identified yet.

 

According to the tracking site Flightradar24, a private aircraft of the same model departed from Westchester County Airport in New York's White Plains shortly after 11:30 am, flying north toward Hudson before turning east at about noon. A few minutes later, the plane disappeared from the site near Copake, The New York Times reported.

According to FAA records, the plane was registered to a company based outside Boston. Salvatore said that in addition to the sheriff's officers, personnel from the New York State Police and a local fire department also responded to the incident. She said that law enforcement officials received a 911 call about the crash at around noon.

Also Read

Helicopter crash

Deadly crash sparks new concerns over safety of New York's helicopter tours

Raghu Krishnananda, who has served as chief product and technology officer (CPTO) at Walmart-owned fashion e-commerce platform Myntra, has resigned and is expected to transition out of the company in the coming weeks, according to an internal communi

Myntra's chief product & technology officer Raghu Krishnananda to step down

artificial intelligence

Man uses AI avatar in court, raising fresh concerns over ethical boundaries

Donald Trump, US President Trump

New York's casino sweepstakes could put $115 mn in Donald Trump's pocket

Russia-India flag

NYT report on HAL re-routing restricted tech to Russia incorrect: Report

Salvatore said that snow and moisture on the ground were impacting response efforts. She said, "It's in the middle of a field and it's pretty muddy, so accessibility is difficult." It was not immediately clear what had caused the plane to crash.

She stated that local law enforcement planned to conduct interviews in the neighbourhood to learn more about the incident. According to the aviation agency's statement, the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are conducting an investigation into the crash, The New York Times reported.

In November last year, a small plane carrying a pilot and four rescue dogs crashed roughly 50 miles west of Copake. In June, five members of a family were killed after a small plane crashed near Binghamton while it was heading from Cooperstown to Georgia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

From tariff flip-flops to power plays: Donald Trump's art of making a deal

Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban

Hungary set to ban LGBTQ+ pride, raise fears of broader rights rollback

Moodys

US trade uncertainties to hurt business confidence, growth in Asia: Moody's

Myanmar Earthquake

Magnitude 5.5 quake hits central Myanmar in major aftershock since March 28

US China flag, US-China flag

Tariff war puts China-US trade in peril, businesses weigh next steps

Topics : New York plane crash United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 13 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayToday Upper Circuit Stock ListWhy are Stock Market Rising TodayQ4 Results TodaySRH vs PBKS Live ScoreGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon