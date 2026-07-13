Bangkok pub fire kills 27: Survivors choked on smoke, found no fire exists

A fire at a popular pub in Thailand's capital Bangkok killed at least 27 people and left 22 others critically injured, officials quoted by Reuters said on Monday, marking one of the country's deadliest nightlife disasters in recent years.

Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao is a popular live-music pub in Bangkok's Chatuchak district that was crowded when the fire broke out late on Sunday.

Preliminary accounts from survivors suggest the venue filled with thick smoke within moments of the blaze, triggering panic as patrons rushed towards the rear of the building near the bathrooms in a desperate bid to escape.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who visited the site of the fire that broke out at the pub in Bangkok's Chatuchak district at 11:57 pm (0457 GMT) on Sunday, said the survivors in the pub could not locate any emergency exits.

Another 63 people injured in the blaze were admitted to hospital, according to Reuters. (22 or 63?)

What caused the fire?

The exact cause of the blaze has not yet been determined. Investigators are examining whether an electrical short circuit near the stage triggered the fire after witnesses reported smoke from a circuit breaker, followed by a power outage and an explosion.

According to the BBC, Anutin said a musician performing at the pub told him smoke was first seen coming from a circuit breaker near the stage. Moments later, the power went out, followed by an explosion.

Investigators are examining whether the blaze was triggered by an electrical short circuit in a ceiling-mounted air-conditioning unit near the front stage, although this has not yet been officially established, reported Reuters citing officials.

Early findings reportedly suggest many patrons ran towards the rear of the building and were found near the toilets, with emergency exits likely blocked by furniture and beer crates.

Fire was not that aggressive, but the smoke engulfed the whole venue

"The fire was not that aggressive, but the smoke had engulfed 100 per cent of the venue. The smoke was everywhere. Most of the survivors were choking on smoke," firefighter Chakrit Khongkom told Reuters. Khongkom, who arrived on the first fire engine at the scene, said the Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao pub was already ablaze when he reached it, with many patrons trapped inside and several desperately trying to escape through the rear of the venue.

Firefighters said most victims appeared to have succumbed to smoke inhalation after dense smoke rapidly filled the enclosed venue.

Authorities have announced a forensic probe into the blaze and are examining whether the venue complied with fire-safety regulations, including emergency exits and occupancy requirements.

The tragedy has revived memories of Thailand's worst nightclub fires, including the 2009 Santika Club blaze in Bangkok, which killed 67 people, and the 2022 Mountain B nightclub fire that left 26 dead.