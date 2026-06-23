Lucknow fire: Building faced demolition order in 2016, later withdrawn

The commercial building in Lucknow, where a fire claimed 15 lives, had been issued a demolition order in 2016 over unauthorised construction. However, the order was revoked within two months, according to a report by Press Trust of India.

The building, located in Sector D of the Aliganj Scheme locality, was originally allotted to Vijay Kumar, son of Rameshwar Sahay, on July 11, 1980, under a hire-purchase scheme through a lottery.

The agreement was executed on November 4, 1980, and possession of the property was handed over.

The property was registered in the names of Vijay Kumar and his wife, Usha, through a sale deed in 2005. It was later sold to Virendra Pratap Shukla and Surendra Pratap Shukla on January 19, 2013.

On August 7, 2014, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) completed the mutation process in favour of Virendra and Surendra.

Unauthorised construction found in 2016

The building, spread across approximately 1,992 sq ft, received approval for a residential building plan on August 20, 2014, under the self-certification building plan scheme.

However, unauthorised construction was later detected on the premises. The LDA subsequently registered a case against Virendra Pratap Shukla.

Following an investigation, a demolition order was issued against the unauthorised construction on May 10, 2016. However, the order was revoked on July 5, 2016.

The fire and rescue operation

ALSO READ: Students among at least 15 dead in Lucknow building blaze; seven injured The fire has left at least 15 people dead, including students, and injured seven others. Most of the victims were trapped on the second floor of the building on Usha Mehta Marg in Aliganj, north Lucknow, where students were attending classes at an animation centre.

Several media reports suggest that the cause of the fire may have been blast in AC.

Videos circulating on social media showed several people jumping from the building, which was gutted by the blaze. The structure also housed a pet clinic, from where firefighters rescued several animals.

Fourteen fire tenders, including a hydraulic platform vehicle, were deployed to control the blaze. It took several hours before the fire was brought under control.

FIR lodged, 4 arrested

Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident. They are the joint owners and operators linked to the building.

An FIR has been registered at Aliganj police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Uttar Pradesh Fire and Emergency Services Act against six named individuals and others, police said.

Those arrested have been identified as Ram Krishna Upadhyay (43), Virendra Prasad Shukla (62), and Tushar Krishna Jaiswal (31).

The fourth accused has been identified as Suresh Kumar Sahu.

The FIR has been lodged under Sections 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 125 (rash or negligent act endangering human life) of the BNS, along with provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Fire and Emergency Services Act.

It has been alleged that the building was approved for residential use but was being illegally used for commercial activities.

Four officials suspended

Four officials have also been suspended in connection with the tragedy.

"On the directions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, four persons have been suspended with immediate effect. They are Gaurav Kumar (Executive Engineer, Collection, Electricity Department), Kamlendra Kumar Singh, FSSO (Fire Department), Indira Nagar, Anil Kumar, AE (LDA), and Pramod Kumar, JE (LDA)," the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

Two-member SIT formed

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday constituted a two-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Aliganj fire tragedy.

The SIT comprises Amrit Abhijat, Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism, Culture and Religious Affairs, and Praveen Kumar, Additional Director General, Lucknow Zone.

The Chief Minister also announced financial assistance of ₹5 lakh each for the families of those killed in the fire, while ₹50,000 each will be provided to the injured, according to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

(With inputs from PTI)