Business Standard

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 | 10:28 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Beauty Industry in flux after TikTok braces for an uncertain future in US

Beauty Industry in flux after TikTok braces for an uncertain future in US

On Jan 18, TikTok went dark for users across the US just days after the Supreme Court ruled that it would uphold a law forcing ByteDance to either sell its American platform by Jan 19 or be banned

Tiktok return, Tiktok

TikTok’s 170 million US users have been especially responsive to the beauty industry | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
6 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Lily Meier 
Saturday night gave hundreds of millions of Americans a taste of what life without TikTok would look like, and at least one brand decided to keep the experiment going. 
Jolie Skin Co. LLC, which was previously spending about $150,000 a month on TikTok ads, is planning to pause its paid campaigns on the app temporarily, according to Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ryan Babenzien. 
 
Jolie, which makes water-purifying shower heads that are marketed as protecting skin and hair, is analyzing its advertising spend on the platform. Since Saturday night, traffic to the company’s website is down about 24%, but revenue is up 3%, according to Babenzien, who says he’s still looking into where the sales came from.  
 
 
“Even though [TikTok] came back on, we haven’t spent any money on ads and won’t for at least a week, maybe two,” he said. “And the only reason we’re doing that is just to get more clarity around the value they’re providing.”

Also Read

TikTok

TikTok owner ByteDance plans to spend $12 billion on AI chips in 2025

Elon Musk, Musk

Open to Musk or Ellison purchasing TikTok as part of JV with US govt: Trump

Donald Trump, Trump

TikTok users anxiously await its return to US app stores, some abandon app

US Capitol, Washington DC

Trump supporters who stormed US Capitol begin to leave prison after pardon

TikTok

All eyes on Trump as Tiktok ban takes effect; internet flooded with memes

 
On Jan. 18, TikTok went dark for users across the US just days after the Supreme Court ruled that it would uphold a law forcing parent company ByteDance Ltd. to either sell its American platform by Jan. 19 or be banned. The court had ruled that free speech rights must yield to concerns that Chinese control of the app created a national-security risk. TikTok came back online hours later after President Donald Trump said he would delay the ban. He signed an executive order Jan. 20 giving TikTok 75 more days to find a deal.
 
‘A Huge boost’ 
TikTok’s 170 million US users have been especially responsive to the beauty industry. Last year, TikTok was one of the top 10 largest beauty e-commerce platforms in the US, ranking even higher in the UK, according to social media management company Dash Social. In 2023, TikTok was the top social media platform for online beauty purchases in the US, according to data and business intelligence platform Statista. Larger companies like L’Oreal SA and Estee Lauder Cos. mentioned the app on their earnings calls.
 
Prior to Saturday, TikTok had been instrumental in helping brands explode — particularly those in the beauty space. Skincare brand, 4AM Skin, scored $20,000 in sales in a single day after co-founder Jade Beguelin posted a TikTok filmed in her bathroom talking about the company’s undereye masks. 
 
Since its posting in September 2023, the video has received 2.2 million views. The masks were available to purchase directly through TikTok Shop, the platform’s e-commerce feature.
 
“When we first started, we weren’t spending on ads,” Beguelin said, noting that TikTok exposure was essentially free for the company. 
 
“It was like a huge boost,” she said of the company’s $20,000 day. “We hadn’t seen something like that.”
 
For the better part of the last six months, Beguelin has been rethinking her marketing strategies and shifting her advertising spend to Meta to prepare for the uncertainty around TikTok. 
 
“The best companies and brands that are agile, and they should have been previously, will find ways to adapt,” said Oliver Chen, managing director at TD Cowen. “Kind of think it’s like pizza, we’ll find another place to eat pizza.” 
 
A Push to diversify 
Bobbi Brown’s cosmetics company, Jones Road Beauty, said the platform was powerful when its founder first began appearing in TikToks in 2022. One of her first videos, in which she told viewers to stop contouring their noses, climbed to a million views in 24 hours and 2 million views within a week. TikTok went from generating 2% of the brand’s revenue to more than 30% in the two weeks after two viral videos posted.
 
But Cody Plofker, the CEO of the company, says the brand’s return on its TikTok marketing spend deteriorated over time and the outage didn’t impact the business. 
 
“The platform is now an afterthought for us,” Plofker said in an email. “We pulled our TikTok spending several months ago and have deprioritized organic content there. We won’t notice an impact if TikTok goes away.” 
 
For influencer Lexi Rosenstein, the TikTok ban was the push she needed to expand where she posts her beauty, fashion and lifestyle content. 
 
“I’ve always wanted to diversify but I never really had a reason to do it. It was definitely a wake-up call that a lot of creators had to experience,” said Rosenstein, who lives in Marlboro, New Jersey, and has more than 50,000 followers on TikTok. “All the eggs were in one basket.” 
 
She now pays for an app that lets her simultaneously crosspost her TikToks on YouTube and Pinterest, but says no other platform so far has let her monetize her content as well as TikTok.
 
YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels are some of the alternatives brands and creators are considering. But some companies say the power of TikTok’s algorithm may be difficult to replicate on other platforms.
 
Milani Cosmetics, which brought in more than $200 million in sales last year, has benefited from TikTok’s ability to help products go viral. In November, makeup artist Jeffree Star took to the platform to talk about the brand’s Conceal + Perfect primer. While he criticised the product’s price, he raved about its application, announcing that “the blur out smoothing primer is Jeffree Star approved.” The TikTok racked up almost 13 million views.
 
”Other platforms require you to follow a brand or a person, you’re essentially opting in for content, whereas TikTok, that algorithm just learns more about you and then is serving you content that they think you may want to know more about,” said Jeremy Lowenstein, the chief marketing officer of the Culver City, California-based makeup company. 
 
He credits the algorithm for helping indie brands like Milani reach larger audiences more quickly. No other platform to date has generated the same viral success as the Jeffree Star moment for Milani, Lowenstein said.
 

More From This Section

Taiwan flag, Taiwan

Taiwan activates backup comm for Matsu Islands after undersea cable glitch

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley's bonus payouts for star Asia bankers to jump by up to 50%

US Canada, US-Canada, US flag, Canada flag

We have complaints about the border, too: Canada tells US President Trump

Netflix

Netflix shares soar on price hikes and record 18.9 mn subscriber addition

Elon Musk

FTC concern over Microsoft investment in OpenAI backs my claims, says Musk

Topics : TikTok cosmetics industry United States US Supreme Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEStock market CrashBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon