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Home / World News / Israeli PM Netanyahu visits south Lebanon, says 'war far from over'

Israeli PM Netanyahu visits south Lebanon, says 'war far from over'

Following the visit, the Prime Minister went to an IDF outpost near the border, where Galilee Division Commander Brig.-Gen. Yuval Gez briefed him on the division's operations

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

The war continues, including inside the security zone in Lebanon, where I was just a short while ago: Netanyahu | Photo:PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 6:43 AM IST

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Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday (local time)visited southern Lebanon alongside senior military and defence leadership, asserting that the war is far from over and stating that Israel's enemies are now "fighting for survival."

According to the Prime Minister's Office, Netanyahu was accompanied by Defence Minister Israel Katz, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, and Head of Northern Command Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo during the visit.

Following the visit, the Prime Minister went to an IDF outpost near the border, where Galilee Division Commander Brig.-Gen. Yuval Gez briefed him on the division's operations.

The release stated that during the visit, Netanyahu said, "The war continues. Our enemies are now fighting for survival."

 

"I am here with the Defense Minister, the Chief-of-Staff, the Head of Northern Command, the Division Commander, and our reserve soldiers. There is a magnificent spirit here and a readiness to fight, and they are fighting well. The war continues, including inside the security zone in Lebanon, where I was just a short while ago," Netanyahu added.

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Highlighting strategic objectives, Netanyahu stated that Israel has successfully prevented a potential cross-border invasion from Lebanon through the establishment of a security zone.

"What we are seeing is that we have thwarted the threat of an invasion from Lebanon thanks to this security zone. We are pushing away the danger of anti-tank fire and addressing the high-trajectory rockets, but there is still work to be done. We have done enormous work, achieved tremendous accomplishments, and there is more to do, and we are doing it," he said.

Netanyahu further stated, "One of the things we see here is that we have essentially changed the face of West Asia. Our enemies - Iran and the Axis of Evil - came to destroy us, and now they are fighting simply for their own survival. We see this in every single arena. This is a massive achievement for the State of Israel and the Israel Defense Forces, our regular troops and our wonderful reservists. The people of Israel salute you.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 6:37 AM IST

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