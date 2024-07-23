Business Standard
Biden continues to recover from Covid, remains out of public view

Biden also plans to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House this week

Biden announced he was ending his reelection campaign in a letter posted Sunday on social media. (Photo: PTI)

AP Rehoboth Beach (US)
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 6:56 AM IST

President Joe Biden's "symptoms have almost resolved completely" from Covid-19, according to his physician, as the president on Monday remained out of public view for the fifth straight day.
Biden announced he was ending his reelection campaign in a letter posted Sunday on social media. He also announced in a statement on Sunday that he was endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris.
The president was last seen in public late Wednesday after arriving at a US air base in Dover, Delaware, after testing positive for Covid-19 while campaigning in Las Vegas earlier in the day. He then motorcaded to his vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.
Biden's physician, Dr Kevin O'Connor, said that the president had completed his 10th dose of the Covid-fighting medication Paxlovid on Monday morning and continued to perform all of his presidential duties.
His symptoms have almost resolved completely. His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain absolutely normal, O'Connor wrote. His oxygen saturation continues to be excellent on room air. His lungs remain clear.
 
The White House said Biden received separate briefings on Monday from homeland security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall and national security adviser Jake Sullivan. Both briefings were conducted virtually.
Biden's public schedule for the week has remained clear as he recovers from the virus, but he said in his letter on Sunday that he planned to deliver an address to the nation this week to discuss his decision to end his candidacy.
Biden also plans to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House this week, according to a person familiar with the president's schedule who was not authorized to comment publicly.

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 6:56 AM IST

