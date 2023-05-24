close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Biden picks new NSA head, key to support Ukraine, defense of US elections

President Joe Biden has chosen a new leader for the National Security Agency and US Cyber Command, a joint position that oversees much of America's cyber warfare and defense.

AP Washington
US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden

3 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 7:16 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

President Joe Biden has chosen a new leader for the National Security Agency and US Cyber Command, a joint position that oversees much of America's cyber warfare and defense.

Air Force Lt. Gen. Timothy Haugh, the current deputy commander of Cyber Command, would replace Army Gen. Paul Nakasone, who has led both organizations since May 2018 and was expected to step down this year, according to a notice sent by the Air Force this week and confirmed by a person familiar with the announcement. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters not yet made public.

If confirmed, Haugh will take charge of highly influential U.S. efforts to bolster Ukraine's cybersecurity and share information with Ukrainian forces fighting Russia's invasion. He will also oversee programs to detect and stop foreign influence and interference in American elections, as well as those targeting criminals behind ransomware attacks that have shut down hospital systems and at one point a key U.S. fuel pipeline.

Politico first reported that Haugh was picked.

Haugh's nomination to lead both NSA and Cyber Command reflects the White House's intention to keep one person in charge of both organizations. That arrangement is known as a dual-hat posting.

Some key Republicans have long wanted to split the leadership, saying each organization is important enough to require a full-time leader. Nakasone has long advocated for keeping the dual hat, saying it gives him and future leaders access to more powers more efficiently.

Also Read

North Korea fires missile that may have been a new type of weapon

North Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile into East Sea: South Korea

Elon Musk's 'Twitter Files' details censorship, suppression of information

Biden dials Erdogan, assures assistance amid Turkey earthquakes

Japan gets ready to shoot down North Korea spy satellite debris

Covid kills one person every four minutes as vaccination rates fall

France bans domestic flights to curb emissions; trains to ramp up frequency

One in three people will live in dangerously hot areas by 2080: Report

Papers left on car roof may keep world's biggest nuclear plant shut

UK cracks down on overseas student visa right to bring family dependants

The Biden administration established a small study group last year to review the leadership structure. The review signaled support for keeping the position as is.

An official familiar with the matter said the group's review found that having a single head in charge of both agencies better mirrored how U.S. allies' cyber and intelligence operations were structured and made it easier to act quickly on information a critical aspect of countering cyberwarfare. The official spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to be able to discuss sensitive matters.

The group also found that within the U.S., having a single head also streamlined decisions and enabled the U.S. to more quickly act on intelligence, rather than have the information move through the leadership of both structures before recommendations could be made on a response.

The group reviewed case studies of intelligence and cyber operations to determine whether the dual hat structure was necessary and briefed the defense secretary, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and relevant congressional committees on its findings, the official said.

According to a service biography, Haugh is a career signals intelligence officer and recipient of the Bronze Star, given to service members for heroism or outstanding achievement in a combat theater. He has been deputy commander at U.S. Cyber Command since August.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Joe Biden USA

First Published: May 24 2023 | 7:16 AM IST

Latest News

View More

MARKET LIVE: Global stocks muted on debt ceiling standoff; Brent at $77/bbl

BSE, stock market, sensex
1 min read

US default scenarios span from localised pain to Jamie Dimon's 'panic'

US dollar
3 min read

India has 172 GW renewable energy capacity, 129 MW under implementation

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

India has 'unparalleled mechanism' to address human rights violations: NHRC

NHRC issues notice to Telangana govt over botched surgeries
5 min read

Paytm Payments gets RBI nod to re-appoint Vijay Shekhar as part-time chair

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder, Chairman & CEO - One97 Communications (Paytm), BFSI Summit
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Russia pushes India for help to avert its global financial isolation

Aero India 2023
5 min read

LIVE: MC, AAP boycott inauguration of new Parliament building on May 28

Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann
2 min read

Int'l securities watchdog proposes global rules for crypto sector

Cryptocurrency
2 min read

TikTok files suit to stop 'unconstitutional' ban in US State of Montana

tiktok
3 min read

Trump to appear by video as judge reinforces ban on attacking witnesses

Former US President Donald Trump
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon