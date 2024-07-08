Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Boeing accepts plea deal to avoid criminal trial over 737 Max crashes

Prosecutors accused the American aerospace giant of deceiving regulators who approved the airplane and pilot-training requirements for it

Boeing

Boeing will plead guilty to a criminal fraud charge stemming from two deadly crashes of 737 Max jetliners. (Photo: Reuters)

AP Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 10:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Boeing will plead guilty to a criminal fraud charge stemming from two deadly crashes of 737 Max jetliners after the government determined the company violated an agreement that had protected it from prosecution for more than three years, the Justice Department said Sunday night.
Federal prosecutors gave Boeing the choice this week of entering a guilty plea and paying a fine as part of its sentence or facing a trial on the felony criminal charge of conspiracy to defraud the United States.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Prosecutors accused the American aerospace giant of deceiving regulators who approved the airplane and pilot-training requirements for it.
The plea deal, which still must receive the approval of a federal judge to take effect, calls for Boeing to pay an additional $243.6 million fine. That was the same amount it paid under the 2021 settlement that the Justice Department said the company breached. An independent monitor would be named to oversee Boeing's safety and quality procedures for three years.
The plea deal covers only wrongdoing by Boeing before the crashes, which killed all 346 passengers and crew members aboard two new Max jets. It does not give Boeing immunity for other incidents, including a panel that blew off a Max jetliner during an Alaska Airlines flight in January, a Justice Department official said.

More From This Section

china Flag, China

China's central bank tweaks liquidity ops amid strong bond demand

Paramount

Paramount's directors approve merger with Skydance ending Redstone era

Samsung protest, Samsung protesters, South korea protest

Over 6,500 Samsung workers walk off assembly lines over pay, vacation time

Gun shooting, mass shooting

Detroit block party shooting leaves 2 dead, over dozen injured: Police

NASA

Crew of Nasa's earthbound simulated Mars mission emerge after a year

The deal also does not cover any current or former Boeing officials, only the corporation.
Federal prosecutors alleged Boeing committed conspiracy to defraud the government by misleading regulators about a flight-control system that was implicated in the crashes, which took place in Indonesia in October 2018 and in Ethiopia less five months later.
As part of the January 2021 settlement, the Justice Department said it would not prosecute Boeing on the charge if the company complied with certain conditions for three years. Prosecutors last month alleged Boeing had breached the terms of that agreement.
The company's guilty plea will be entered in U.S. District Court in Texas. The judge overseeing the case, who has criticized what he called Boeing's egregious criminal conduct, could accept the plea and the sentence that prosecutors offered with it or he could reject the agreement, likely leading to new negotiations between the Justice Department and Boeing.
Relatives of the people who died in the crashes were briefed on the plea offer a week ago and at the time said they would ask the judge to reject it.
U.S. agencies can use a criminal conviction as grounds to exclude companies from doing business with the government for a set amount of time. Boeing is an important contractor of the Defense Department and NASA.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Boeing

Boeing planning to acquire key supplier Spirit AeroSystems for $4.7 bn

Boeing

After regulatory review, Boeing restarts new plane deliveries to China

Spirit Aero

Boeing agrees to purchase Spirit Aero for $4.7 billion in stock deal

Boeing

Troubles mount for Boeing amid whistleblower claims of lapses on 787 jets

Boeing

US prosecutors recommend DOJ criminally charge Boeing as deadline looms

Topics : Boeing Boeing 737 MAX Boeing 737 Boeing crash

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 10:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai RainsAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon