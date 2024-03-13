Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

BP, ADNOC suspend $2 bn deal to acquire 50% stake in Israel's NewMed

NewMed said all parties had agreed to pause negotiations, although Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) and BP have reaffirmed their interest in the deal

Crude oil

NewMed is the largest stakeholder in the huge Leviathan offshore field, operated by Chevron, which exports gas to Egypt and Jordan (Photo: Bloomberg)

Reuters JERUSALEM
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 11:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A $2 billion offer by Abu Dhabi's national oil company and BP to buy a 50% stake in Israeli gas producer NewMed has been put on hold due to uncertainty in the region, NewMed said on Wednesday.

NewMed said all parties had agreed to pause negotiations, although Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) and BP have reaffirmed their interest in the deal.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The announcement sent NewMed's share price down by nearly 8% in Tel Aviv morning trade. Shares in its parent company, Delek Group, fell nearly 4%.
 
Britain's BP and ADNOC made their offer a year ago, with an aim to form a joint venture that would give them access to gas-rich areas in the Eastern Mediterranean and Israel's energy sector.
 
Along the way, a panel reviewing the offer for NewMed recommended to raise the asking price by 10%, according to sources.
NewMed said in a regulatory filing that the panel, BP and ADNOC had agreed to put the deal on hold due to uncertainty in the "external environment", presumably referring to the war in Gaza and fighting on the Israel-Lebanon border.

"The process was suspended until the date that it will be renewed or the process is ended," the Israeli firm said.
 
BP declined to comment beyond the NewMed statement while there was no immediate comment from ADNOC.
 
NewMed is the largest stakeholder in the huge Leviathan offshore field, operated by Chevron, which exports gas to Egypt and Jordan.
 
"The regional conditions and geopolitical issues have made it difficult. Once things calm down, we hope to return to the process and complete it successfully," said a source close to the deal.
 
BP and ADNOC said last month they would form a joint venture in Egypt focused on natural gas. It was originally planned to be the second phase of their cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean after the NewMed deal.

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

We must find a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, says MEA

Israel-Palestine war: Here's a look at the history of the conflict

Goldman Sachs to resume commercial property investment in US market

UK PM Sunak forced to defend Conservative Party after 'racist' remarks

US passes bill that would lead to TikTok ban if Chinese owner doesn't sell

Saudi Arabia attracts $13 bn private sector investment in tourism industry

Nepal PM Prachanda wins vote of confidence in Parliament for 3rd time


Topics : ADNOC BP acquisition israel Oil producers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 11:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveCAA RulesLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEUS Elections 2024Gold Price TodayManohar Lal KhattarIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon