PM Modi leaves for Namibia after concluding two-day visit to Brazil

PM Modi leaves for Namibia after concluding two-day visit to Brazil

During the visit, India and Brazil also inked agreements to bolster cooperation in several areas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday left for Namibia after concluding his two-day visit to Brazil. Image: X@PMOIndia

Press Trust of India Brasilia
Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 6:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday left for Namibia after concluding his two-day visit to Brazil, where he attended the 17th Brics Summit in Rio de Janeiro and held talks with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on various issues, including trade and terrorism.

Modi is on a five-nation visit, and Namibia will be his last stop.

In Brasilia, PM Modi held "productive talks" with President Lula, the Prime Minister's Office said in a post on X. 

The discussions focused on diversifying trade ties, as well as expanding cooperation in clean energy, sustainable development and mitigating climate change. The leaders also agreed to deepen collaboration in defence, security, agriculture, space, semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI) and Digital Public Infrastructure, it said.

 

Prime Minister Modi in a post on X also said that he held "fruitful talks with President Lula, who has always been passionate about India-Brazil friendship".

"Our talks included ways to deepen trade ties and also diversify bilateral trade. We both agree that there is immense scope for such linkages to thrive in the coming times," he said.

During the visit, India and Brazil also inked agreements to bolster cooperation in several areas.

The Prime Minister on Tuesday was also conferred with Brazil's highest civilian award, the Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross.

The honour was presented by President Lula in recognition of PM Modi's notable contributions to strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing India-Brazil cooperation across key global platforms.

On Monday, Prime Minister Modi attended the Brics summit, during which he said that nations must work together to make supply chains for critical minerals and technology secure and ensure that no country uses these resources for its own "selfish gain" or as a "weapon" against others.

Brics, consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, has been expanded with five additional members: Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 6:46 AM IST

