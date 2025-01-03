Business Standard

British author David Lodge, twice Booker Prize nominee, dies at 89

British author David Lodge, twice Booker Prize nominee, dies at 89

The two novels followed on from 1975's Changing Places, the first in a trilogy series about a fictional university. The trilogy was adapted successfully for television in the 1980s

British author David Lodge, twice Booker Prize nominee dies at 89

Lodge's publisher, Liz Foley, said that it was a true privilege and joy to be David's publisher and I will miss him very much.

AP London
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 9:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

British author David Lodge, who was twice short-listed for the country's leading literary prize, has died. He was 89.
 
Lodge's family said they were very proud of the prolific writer, who died on New Year's Day, according to a statement issued by his publisher, Penguin Random House.
 
Lodge is probably best known for his two Booker Prize-nominated novels, 1984's Small World: An Academic Romance and Nice Works four years later.
 
The two novels followed on from 1975's Changing Places, the first in a trilogy series about a fictional university. The trilogy was adapted successfully for television in the 1980s.
 
 
Lodge, who also wrote memoirs and television scripts, taught in the English department at the University of Birmingham between 1960 and 1987 before retiring to focus on writing.

It was interesting growing up with David Lodge as a father," his family said. Conversation over the supper table was always lively, our mother Mary very much held her own, meanwhile, David was ready with a reference book to look up something that was being disputed."
 
Lodge's publisher, Liz Foley, said that it was a true privilege and joy to be David's publisher and I will miss him very much.
 
He was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 1998 for services to literature.
 
Lodge's wife, Mary, died in January 2022. He is survived by three children, Stephen, Christopher and Julia.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 9:57 PM IST

