China objects to ex-Indian service chiefs attending conference in Taiwan

China on Thursday said it firmly opposed all forms of official interaction between the Taiwan authorities and countries having diplomatic relations with Beijing

China, Taiwan

Chinese and Taiwanese national flags are displayed alongside a military airplane in this illustration. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Press Trust of India Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 11:06 PM IST
China on Thursday said it firmly opposed all forms of official interaction between the Taiwan authorities and countries having diplomatic relations with Beijing.
Responding to a question raised by a Pakistani journalist on reports that three former top Indian military officials attended a security dialogue held by Taiwanese authorities in Taipei this month, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that China firmly opposes all forms of official interaction with Taiwan.
China, which considers self-ruled Taiwan as part of its mainland, routinely objects to any high-level visits to Taipei, saying that it is a violation of the one-China principle.
According to the media reports, Admiral Karambir Singh, General M M Naravane and Chief of Air Staff R K S Bhadauria - the former Navy, Army and Indian Air Force chiefs respectively - recently attended Ketagalan Forum's 2023 Indo-Pacific Security Dialogue held in Taiwan.
Answering a question on their attendance, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang said, "China firmly opposes all forms of official interaction between the Taiwan authorities and countries having diplomatic relations with China."

"This is our consistent and clear position. We hope the country concerned will abide by the one-China principle, prudently and properly handle Taiwan-related issues, and refrain from having any form of military and security cooperation with Taiwan, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : China Taiwan

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 11:06 PM IST

