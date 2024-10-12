Business Standard
Home / World News / China's finance minister says room for economic stimulus but offers no plan

China's finance minister says room for economic stimulus but offers no plan

The government has raised pensions and offered subsidies to people who trade in old cars or appliances for new ones, but such steps have failed to jolt economic growth

china Flag, China

Chinese stock markets rallied after the central bank and other government agencies announced steps at the end of September to revive the property sector and prop up financial markets | (Photo: Shutterstock)

AP Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2024 | 11:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Chinese government is looking at additional ways to boost the economy, Finance Minister Lan Fo'an said Saturday, but he stopped short of unveiling a major new stimulus plan that analysts and stock investors were hoping for.

Lan's remarks left the door open for such a plan in the future but he did not divulge what is under consideration.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

There are other policy tools that are being discussed that are still in the pipeline, he said at a news conference, adding that there is ample room in the government budget to raise debt and increase the deficit.

 

China's economy has remained sluggish despite the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions at the end of 2022. Companies have cut back on hiring and wages and a prolonged downturn in the property market has deflated consumer confidence, curbing spending.

The government has raised pensions and offered subsidies to people who trade in old cars or appliances for new ones, but such steps have failed to jolt economic growth.

Chinese stock markets rallied after the central bank and other government agencies announced steps at the end of September to revive the property sector and prop up financial markets.

More From This Section

Hurricane

Floridians evacuated after wake-up call from devastating Hurricane Helene

mexico dead bodies found

Narco violence leaves 200 dead, 234 missing in Mexican state in grim month

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump drives his anti-immigration message in Aurora, Colorado

hurricane helene, hurricane, helene

Florida residents slog through flooded streets after Hurricane Milton

Durga Puja

35 incidents related to Durga Puja in Bangladesh since Oct 1, 17 arrested

But the rally has since cooled amid concern about whether the moves were enough to generate a sustainable economic recovery. Investors were hoping Lan would announce a stimulus package of up to 2 trillion yuan ($280 million).

The finance minister instead said the government would roll out a package of incremental measures to speed up implementation of its existing policies.

They include increasing scholarships for students, issuing bonds to help major banks replenish their capital, and providing more support to highly indebted local governments, some of which have had to curtail public services.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Housing, China's housing

China shores up its property sector, signals more spending is coming

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment

India-dedicated funds log first weekly redemption since March 2023

IMF, International Monetary Fund

IMF's new demand set to dissuade Chinese investments into Pakistan

ASEAN Summit, ASEAN China Summit

China seeks deeper economic ties with Asean as South China Sea row lurks

Uniqlo

Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing posts 31% rise in yearly profit, beats estimate

Topics : China China economy China economic growth Chinese economic policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 12 2024 | 11:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon