close
Sensex (1.42%)
64688.36 + 905.56
Nifty (0.49%)
19140.90 + 93.65
Nifty Midcap (0.09%)
38735.20 + 33.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.04%)
5823.45 -2.30
Nifty Bank (0.60%)
43039.15 + 257.15
Heatmap

China's spy agency vows crackdown on weather stations with foreign links

Foreign embassies and research groups gather weather data in China, activity that becomes more important as the nation deals with bouts of extreme weather such as flooding in the Beijing area

China, Chinese flag

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 9:06 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Bloomberg News

China’s spy agency is cracking down on weather stations with foreign links it says pose a threat to national security, the latest sign the secretive group is becoming more assertive under President Xi Jinping.
 
The Ministry of State Security said Tuesday that hundreds of illegal meteorological facilities were sending information abroad, some of them from sensitive sites such as military bases, industrial enterprises and grain-producing areas.

A number of the stations were “directly funded by foreign governments,” the spy agency said a post on social media, adding data went to overseas security officials — although it didn’t give details on what nations were supposedly involved. China’s security officials are “investigating and dealing with the relevant illegal activities,” it said.

The spy agency has taken on a higher-profile since the summer, when it joined the popular WeChat social media app. Since then, it has posted frequently on its efforts to secure national security, down to telling primary school students what photos they shouldn’t post on social media. It has also revealed what it said were cases of alleged espionage by the US. That move came after Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns said his agency has made progress in rebuilding its network in China following setbacks.

Foreign embassies and research groups gather weather data in China, activity that becomes more important as the nation deals with bouts of extreme weather such as flooding in the Beijing area over the summer. 

Around 2012, when Beijing was choked by bad smog that alarmed the public, China asked foreign governments to stop releasing air-quality information. That call came as the US embassy in the Chinese capital posted data it gathered on Twitter.

Chinese officials said the activity by foreign governments wasn’t in the spirit of diplomacy and its air-quality standards were different than those used abroad.

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Sri Lanka: Colombo weather forecast today

Asia Cup Final, IND vs SL: Fans may witness full match; no rain in Colombo

World Cup 2023, SA vs NED: Dharamsala weather may play spoilsport today

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Sri Lanka's Colombo weather forecast today

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Colombo weather forecast on September 10

LIVE: PM Modi to address 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' culmination event today

China's manufacturing activity returned to contraction in Oct, shows data

Cyprus prepares for potential migrant influx due to Israel-Hamas war

Israeli ministry proposes transferring Gaza civilians to Egypt's Sinai

UN agency in Gaza says urgent ceasefire matter of life and death for people

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : China Floods Beijing

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveENG vs SL Playing 11Halloween 2023Gold-Silver Price TodayChampions Trophy 2025Telangana Election LIVEAFG vc SL Live ScoreBS BFSI Summit LIVE

Elections 2023

Mizoram polls: PM Modi cancels campaign trip to state, Amit Shah to step inChhattisgarh elections: NOTA should be scrapped, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon