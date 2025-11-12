Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 10:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US Supreme Court extends block on full SNAP payments amid shutdown talks

US Supreme Court extends block on full SNAP payments amid shutdown talks

The Senate has approved a bill to end the shutdown and the House of Representatives could vote on it as early as Wednesday

US Supreme Court

Reopening the government would restart the program that helps 42 million Americans buy groceries, but it's not clear how quickly full payments would resume | Image: Bloomberg

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended an order blocking full SNAP payments, amid signals that the government shutdown could soon end and food aid payments resume.

The order keeps in place at least for a few more days a chaotic situation. People who depend on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to feed their families in some states have received their full monthly allocations, while others have received nothing.

The Senate has approved a bill to end the shutdown and the House of Representatives could vote on it as early as Wednesday. Reopening the government would restart the program that helps 42 million Americans buy groceries, but it's not clear how quickly full payments would resume.

 

The justices chose what is effectively the path of least resistance, anticipating the shutdown will end soon while avoiding any substantive legal ruling about whether lower court orders to keep full payments flowing during the shutdown are correct.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Hurricane Beryl, Beryl, Cyclone

Hurricane Melissa: Death toll rises to 45 in Jamaica, 15 still missing

Zohran Mamdani during an election night event in the Brooklyn borough of New York on Nov. 4

Trump aides review funds for New York City after Mamdani's mayoral win

Asian economy, Asia, sea, sunset, ship, water, tarvel, tourism

Asia's rich lack succession plans as private wealth nears $99 trn by 2029

BBC

UK govt defends BBC amid Trump lawsuit threat, backs its role and integrity

Jamie Dimon

Trump plans dinner with Jamie Dimon, Wall Street executives at White House

Topics : US Supreme Court US govt shutdown US government shutdown US Senate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww Share Price LIVETata Motors CV Share Price LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBharat Forge Q2Lab-Grown MilkRupee TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon