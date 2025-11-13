Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 06:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / US sanctions 32 entities, individuals from several nations including India

US sanctions 32 entities, individuals from several nations including India

The US state department said the action is in line with President Donald Trump's efforts to counter Iran's aggressive development of missiles and other asymmetric and conventional weapons

US flag, US, united states

US on Wednesday announced sanctions against 32 entities and individuals from several countries | Photo: pexels

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 6:40 AM IST

The US on Wednesday announced sanctions against 32 entities and individuals from several countries, including India and China for links to Iran's ballistic missile programme.

The US state department said the action is in line with President Donald Trump's efforts to counter Iran's aggressive development of missiles and other asymmetric and conventional weapons.

The US is today sanctioning 32 entities and individuals based in Iran, China, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Turkiye, India, and other jurisdictions that operate multiple procurement networks supporting Iran's ballistic missile and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) production, it said.

It said the action supports the reimposition of UN sanctions and restrictive measures on Iran in September response to the country's "significant non-performance" of its nuclear commitments.

 

US Under Secretary of the Treasury (terrorism and financial intelligence) John K Hurley said Iran exploits financial systems across the globe to launder funds, procure components for its nuclear and conventional weapons programmes.

"At the direction of President Trump, we are putting maximum pressure on Iran to end its nuclear threat," he said.

"The United States also expects the international community to fully implement UN snapback sanctions on Iran to cut off its access to the global financial system," he added.

The Treasury department linked India-based Farmlane Private Limited (Farmlane) to a United Arab Emirates-based firm named Marco Klinge (Klinge) which allegedly facilitated the procurement of materials like sodium chlorate and sodium perchlorate.

The State Department said the US will continue to use all available means, including sanctions on entities based in third countries, to "expose, disrupt, and counter Iran's procurement of equipment and items for its ballistic missile and UAV programmes, which jeopardise regional security and international stability.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 6:40 AM IST

