Countries need to join hands globally against terrorism, says Israel envoy

Calling the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai a "horrendous" event that disrupted public lives, Israeli Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon said that terrorism is a global phenomenon and countries have to join hands to fight against it.

He also echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on terrorism and affirmed that Israel always stands with India in the fight against terrorism.

Speaking to ANI, Gilon said, "It's a horrendous phenomenon when people come into your safe haven, to your houses in Mumbai to disrupt the life, to create panic. They wanted panic, they wanted to transmit it - exactly like Hamas. Their aim is not only to kill but also to create panic with the surviving, to make them afraid"

Sunday marks the 15th anniversary of the horrendous 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai whose memory still continues to send shockwaves and linger in the collective memory of the nation.

Speaking further, Gilon said that there are no 'ifs or buts' in the fight against terrorism and the countries are working together to finish the menace.

"We are telling the Indians, like India is always standing with Israel, more recently but always. Whenever we need, India is on our side. Indians have to know, we are on your side. When you come to fight terrorism, there are no ifs or buts. We are working together, we will finish terrorism," Gilon said.

Notably, six Jews were among the 166 people killed during the attack. Recently, Israel officially designated Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) as a terror organisation. The action has been taken without any request by the government of India.

The Israeli envoy further said that India and Israel demonstrate the fight against terrorism in their actions and friendships.

"As PM Modi said rightly so terrorism is a global phenomenon. You have to join hands globally. Countries, and free people of the world have to join hands and efforts in order to fight it. I think India and Israel demonstrate in our actions and friendship in what we do together, the joining of these hands to eliminate terrorism," Gilon added.

On November 26, 2008, coordinated assaults were carried out by a group of 10 terrorists, who did mayhem on the streets of Mumbai and sent shockwaves through the nation and the world.

Terrorists from the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group had entered the city of Mumbai on the night of November 26 and killed 166 people and injured 300 more over the course of four days.

The targets were carefully chosen after being surveyed for maximum impact, viz., the Taj and Oberoi Hotels, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Jewish centre at Nariman House, and the Leopold Cafe, since these places were frequented by Europeans, Indians and Jews.

The nine LeT terrorists were killed while Mohammad Ajmal Amir Qasab, the lone surviving Pakistani terrorist from the attack at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, was arrested. In May 2010, Qasab was handed the death penalty, and two years later, hanged in a maximum security prison in Pune city.

The scars left by the tragic event continue to linger in the collective memory of those who witnessed it, and the lessons learned remain crucial for global security.