Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.03%)
65013.11 + 16.51
Nifty (0.25%)
19354.65 + 48.60
Nifty Smallcap (0.64%)
5524.75 + 35.20
Nifty Midcap (0.35%)
38799.15 + 137.00
Nifty Bank (0.16%)
44567.85 + 73.20
Heatmap

Cyberattack not cause of air traffic issues that snarled flights: UK

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said the problem was caused by a technical fault at flight control operator National Air Traffic Services

International flights

AP London
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 2:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The British government said Tuesday that a breakdown at the nationwide air traffic control system that saw hundreds of flights delayed and cancelled was not caused by a cyberattack.
Transport Secretary Mark Harper said the problem was caused by a technical fault at flight control operator National Air Traffic Services. The company said the outage had hit its ability to process flight plans automatically, meaning that for several hours the plans had to be input manually, a much slower process that meant fewer flights could take off and land.
Harper told the BBC that it is going to take some days to get people back to where they should be.
The problem hit on a late-summer holiday Monday that is one of the busiest days of the year for air travel. Aviation analytics firm Cirium said that by Monday afternoon, 232 flights due to leave UK airports and 271 arriving flights had been cancelled.
Dozens of flights were cancelled at Heathrow, Europe's busiest air hub, which warned of knock-on impacts. At least 32 departures from Heathrow were canceled on Tuesday, and 31 arrivals axed.
Gatwick, London's second-busiest airport, said it planned to operate a normal schedule on Tuesday, but advised passengers to check with airlines before travelling to the airport.

Also Read

Akira Ransomware: What makes this ransomware a national-level threat?

CERT-In cautions internet users against ransomware 'Akira' attack

Cyber alert against Royal ransomware that attacks health, education sectors

India continues to retain FAA IASA Category 1 ranking, says DGCA

India sees 18% rise in weekly cyberattacks in Jan-Mar 2023: Report

Toshakhana case: Islamabad High Court suspends Imran Khan's 3-year sentence

President Biden hosts Costa Rican Prez Rodrigo Chaves at White House

China remains Russia's backer, despite it bogging down in Ukraine

Typhoon Saola to bring heavy rain to southern Taiwan on way to China

Pak court to announce verdict on Imran Khan's plea in Toshakhana case today

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Cyberattacks Britain Air traffic

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesToyota Rumion LaunchedStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesHappy Onam 2023FirstCryPragyan Rover | ISROBank of Baroda-Sunny Deol RowJawan Trailer Launch

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasionWant to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparednessEX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top beautiful Mehandi designs to celebrate RakhiLIVE: Manipur assembly to meet today for first time since violence began

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon