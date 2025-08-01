Friday, August 01, 2025 | 11:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / 'Was fighting lunatics like you': Trump hits back at reporter on tariffs

'Was fighting lunatics like you': Trump hits back at reporter on tariffs

During a White House press briefing, US President Donald Trump defended his delayed action on tariffs, saying he 'was fighting lunatics like you' when pressed by a reporter on the issue

Donald Trump, Trump

President Donald Trump (Photo/PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

At a White House press briefing on Thursday, US President Donald Trump lashed out at a reporter who questioned the timing of his decision to use a decades-old law to impose wide-ranging tariffs. When pressed on why he waited until his second term to invoke the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), Trump called the journalist a “lunatic”. 
The confrontation began after the reporter referred to an ongoing appellate court hearing that is reviewing Trump’s authority to use the IEEPA to impose tariffs. “As you know, a federal appellate court today heard oral arguments about whether or not you had the authority to unilaterally impose those tariffs,” the reporter said. He then continued, “Why didn’t you invoke this law in your first term? You could’ve collected billions upon billions of dollars back then.” 
 
  Trump responded, “In my first term, I was busy fighting lunatics like you who were trying to do things incorrectly and inappropriately to a duly elected president.” 

Also Read

oil trade, Russia, Crude Oil, Vladimir Putin, US sanctions

Pakistan to import US crude for first time after Trump trade deal

pharma, tariff

Tariff worries, Sun Pharma Q1 miss: Why are pharma stocks falling today?

White House ballroom

Trump to build $200 million White House ballroom through private funding

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump ended conflicts including India-Pak, deserves Nobel Peace Prize: WH

Marco Rubio

India's Russian oil buys 'a point of irritation', says US Secretary Rubio

He defended his tariff actions in office, saying, “We took in hundreds of billions from China.” Trump stressed that the US had already collected “hundreds of billions of dollars in tariffs” during his first term. Before moving on, he added, “You people didn’t cover it very well.” 
During his presidency, Trump imposed tariffs on Chinese goods starting in 2018, initially on $50 billion worth of imports, which expanded further in 2019.     
 

US court scrutinises Trump’s tariff authority

Judges from a US appeals court on Thursday raised serious doubts about whether President Trump was legally allowed to use emergency powers to justify his tariff policies. The scrutiny came during a hearing where lawyers representing states and businesses argued that Trump had gone beyond his legal authority, news agency Reuters reported. 
The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, based in Washington, DC, is reviewing the legality of tariffs introduced by Trump in April under a “reciprocal” trade framework. These duties were applied to a wide group of America’s trading partners. The court is also evaluating separate tariffs imposed earlier in February targeting China, Canada, and Mexico. 
The judges heard arguments in two related lawsuits — one filed by five small US companies and another by a group of 12 US states governed by Democrats. Both suits challenge the President's use of IEEPA to justify imposing tariffs.

Judges quiz legal basis for tariffs

During the hearing, government attorney Brett Shumate was repeatedly asked to clarify how the 1977 IEEPA — which was mainly designed to let presidents freeze assets or impose sanctions on foreign enemies — could be used to set trade tariffs. 
  Shumate defended the move, saying the law grants the president “extraordinary” powers during a national emergency, including the ability to block imports entirely. According to him, that same power extends to setting tariffs, since the law allows the president to “regulate” imports in times of crisis. 
However, Judge Jimmie Reyna expressed skepticism, pointing out that the law never directly refers to tariffs. “IEEPA doesn’t even say tariffs, doesn't even mention them,” Reyna said.   
 

Tariffs on countries set to take effect

On Thursday (local time), Trump signed a new executive order imposing tariffs on 68 countries and the European Union. A 50 per cent duty will apply to Brazilian imports, citing Brazil’s economic policies and actions against former President Jair Bolsonaro. For India, the rate has been fixed at 25 per cent. 
The tariffs, effective August 7, are part of Trump’s larger trade strategy ahead of upcoming negotiations. Countries not named in the order will face a 10 per cent baseline tariff.

More From This Section

china, china economy

China factory activity shrinks in July, S&P index dips below 50 mark

Harvard University

Trump pushes Harvard for steep deal, $500 mn just a starting point

Donald Trump, Trump

Asia factory outlook at pandemic low amid Trump's sweeping tariff rollout

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump issues order imposing tariffs on 69 nations, India gets 25% hit

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Russian missile, drone attack on Kyiv kills 13, injures more than 130

Topics : Donald Trump White House Trump tariffs United States BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon