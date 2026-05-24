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Home / World News / Donald Trump says Iran blockade remains until agreement is signed

Donald Trump says Iran blockade remains until agreement is signed

Trump says US will not rush into an Iran deal, keeping blockade measures in place until a final agreement is signed

Donald Trump,Trump

US President Donald Trump | (Photo:PTI)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : May 24 2026 | 8:11 PM IST

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US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he has told his diplomatic representatives not to rush into a deal with Iran because "time is on our side," less than a day after announcing that an agreement with Tehran had been largely negotiated. 
"The Blockade will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed. Both sides must take their time and get it right," Trump wrote on Truth Social. 
"There can be no mistakes! Our relationship with Iran is becoming a much more professional and productive one." 
 

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First Published: May 24 2026 | 8:11 PM IST

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