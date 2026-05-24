Donald Trump says Iran blockade remains until agreement is signed
Trump says US will not rush into an Iran deal, keeping blockade measures in place until a final agreement is signed
Reuters
Listen to This Article
US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he has told his diplomatic representatives not to rush into a deal with Iran because "time is on our side," less than a day after announcing that an agreement with Tehran had been largely negotiated.
"The Blockade will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed. Both sides must take their time and get it right," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
"There can be no mistakes! Our relationship with Iran is becoming a much more professional and productive one."
More From This Section
Topics : Donald Trump US Iran tensions West Asia
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 24 2026 | 8:11 PM IST