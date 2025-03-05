Reciprocal tariffs against India from April 2: Trump in US Congress address

During his first address of his second term to a joint session of Congress, US President Donald Trump defended his strict tariff
policies, emphasising that the country has long faced high tariffs from several nations, including India. He said that his administration will implement reciprocal tariffs on multiple nations beginning April 2.
Trump said countries that, according to him, impose significant tariffs on the US, including India. “On average, the European Union, China, Brazil, India, Mexico and Canada … have you heard of them? And countless other nations charge us tremendously high tariffs than we charge them,” he said.
“It’s very unfair,” he added.
Pointing specifically to India, Trump remarked, “India charges us auto tariffs higher than 100 percent.”
He further added, “If you don’t make your product in America under the Trump administration, you will pay a tariff, and in some cases, a rather large one. Other countries have used tariffs against us for decades and now it's our turn to start using them against those other countries."
Reciprocal tariffs from April 2
Trump declared that the country would implement reciprocal tariffs on multiple nations beginning April 2, deliberately avoiding April 1 to prevent any association with “April Fools’ Day”.
"On April 2, I wanted to make it April 1 but didn't want it to be accused of April Fools’ day... it's a lot of money. April 2, reciprocal tariffs kick in, whatever they tariff us, we will tariff them, a reciprocal back and forth... if they do non-monetary tariffs to keep us out of their market, we will do non-monetary barriers to keep them out of our market," Trump said during his speech.
His announcement was met with a standing ovation from his supporters in attendance.