Drone attack triggers fire, suspends some operations at UAE's Fujairah port

Some oil loading operations at the Fujairah port in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were suspended on Saturday after an Iranian drone attack led to a fire at the facility. The disruption occurred at the port located just outside the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy shipments.

The Fujairah media office also confirmed that a fire broke out in the emirate after debris fell during the interception of a drone.

“A fire occurred in the United Arab Emirates’ Fujairah emirate, a major bunkering hub, after debris fell during the interception of a drone, but no injuries were reported,” the media office said on Saturday, according to news agency Reuters.

Authorities said civil defence teams responded to the incident. “Civil defence forces are handling the incident to contain the fire,” the media office added.

What triggered the latest tensions in the Persian Gulf?

The incident followed recent military developments in the region.

US forces carried out strikes on Iran’s Kharg Island, a key centre for the country’s oil exports. Iran responded by stating that any attack on oil or energy infrastructure would lead to strikes on energy facilities linked to the United States in the region.

The developments raised concerns about a broader confrontation in the Persian Gulf.

The widening conflict disrupted regional energy trade, affected oil and gas infrastructure, and sharply reduced traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Why is Fujairah port strategically important?

The Fujairah port is of strategic and economic importance for both the UAE and global energy markets.

Located on the Gulf of Oman and outside the Strait of Hormuz, the port allows oil shipments to bypass the narrow waterway, a key passage for global crude supplies.

Fujairah is the largest port on the UAE’s eastern coast and the world’s second-largest bunkering hub. It serves as an outlet for Gulf oil exports at a time when shipping through the Strait of Hormuz faces disruption.

The port had previously reported missile threats as tensions in the region escalated.