Two Indian LPG vessels cross Strait of Hormuz safely, head to Gujarat

A senior government official on Saturday confirmed that two Indian-flagged vessels — Shivalik and Nanda Devi — carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from Gulf countries crossed the Strait of Hormuz early in the day without incident.

The vessels are now sailing towards Mundra and Kandla ports in Gujarat, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Shipping, said during a media briefing.

“All Indian seafarers in the Persian Gulf region are safe, and no untoward incidents involving them have been reported over the last 24 hours. There were 24 Indian-flagged vessels in the Persian Gulf, situated to the west of the Strait of Hormuz,” Sinha said.

He added, “Among these are two vessels, the Shivalik and the Nanda Devi, which are Indian-flagged LPG carriers. They have safely transited the Strait of Hormuz late last night/early this morning and are now proceeding towards India,” Sinha said.

The ships are transporting about 92,700 tonnes of LPG and are scheduled to reach Indian ports on March 16 and March 17. Both vessels were among 24 Indian-flagged ships that remained on the western side of the strait after the conflict began in the region.

“Consequently, there are now 22 Indian-flagged vessels remaining in the Persian Gulf, carrying a total of 611 seafarers,” he added.

How many Indian seafarers have been repatriated so far?

Regarding repatriation of Indian seafarers from the Gulf region, Sinha said: “In the last 24 hours, 30 seafarers have been brought back to India. Individuals were brought from various airports across the Gulf region, from their respective locations, and successfully repatriated to India. With this, the total number of repatriations has now reached 253.”

What steps have ports taken to prioritise LPG shipments?

Sinha said Indian ports have been instructed to facilitate faster unloading of LPG shipments.

“Six LPG carriers, which had arrived from various parts of the world, and not solely from the Gulf region, were accorded priority berthing by the major ports,” he said.

Why is the government concerned about LPG bookings?

Officials also addressed concerns about LPG supply during the briefing. Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing and Oil Refinery) at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said no shortages had been reported so far but noted a rise in consumer bookings.

“LPG remains a matter of concern for us in light of the prevailing geopolitical situation; however, no stockouts have been reported thus far. I would like to re-emphasise one specific point: instances of panic booking remain excessively high. The figure I shared with you yesterday, approximately 7.5 to 7.6 million bookings, has now risen to nearly 8.8 million,” Sharma said.

What is the status of India’s fuel and crude supply?

During the same briefing, Sharma also addressed the broader fuel supply position in the country.

“We have a sufficient supply of crude, and our refineries are operating at full capacity. No instances of stockouts have been reported at retail outlets; ample petrol and diesel are available. We produce sufficient petrol and diesel domestically to meet our requirements; consequently, we have no need for imports,” she said.

What is the PNG transition plan for commercial users?

Sharma also referred to the government’s plan to move certain commercial users from LPG to piped natural gas (PNG) where supply disruptions arise.

“Wherever commercial consumers are facing difficulties or disruptions in their LPG supply, they should be transitioned to PNG connections. In furtherance of this objective, GAIL (Gas Authority of India Limited) held a meeting with various CGD operators and advised them to expedite the provision of PNG connections to all eligible commercial consumers wherever feasible,” she said.