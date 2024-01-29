Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

EAM Jaishankar, Israeli counterpart discuss ongoing situation in West Asia

During the telephonic conversation, the two leaders talked about India's views, assessments and interests in that regard. S Jaishankar and Israel Katz agreed to remain in touch

EAM S Jaishankar

On January 19, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the pressing issue of the conflict in Gaza while emphasising the need for a sustainable solution to the humanitarian crisis

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2024 | 11:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held a meeting with Israeli counterpart Israel Katz on Monday and discussed the ongoing situation in West Asia.
During the telephonic conversation, the two leaders talked about India's views, assessments and interests in that regard. S Jaishankar and Israel Katz agreed to remain in touch.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Good to talk to Israeli FM @Israel_katz. Discussed the ongoing situation in West Asia. Spoke about India's views, assessments and interests in that regard. Agreed to stay in touch."
The war in Gaza continues after Israel launched a counter-offensive in response to the Hamas attack on October 7. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of the first global leaders to condemn the horrific terror attack on Israel by Hamas on October 7. However, India has also continued with its weight behind the 'two-state solution' to the long-running Israel-Palestine conflict.
India also sent humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza as part of its commitment. Earlier in December, India released the second tranche of USD 2.5 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) on Thursday. With this, India also fulfilled its annual contribution of USD 5 million for 2023-24, the Indian Embassy in Palestine said in a statement.
On January 19, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the pressing issue of the conflict in Gaza while emphasising the need for a sustainable solution to the humanitarian crisis.
Delivering India's National Statement at the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit in Kampala, Jaishankar asserted that "terrorism and hostage-taking are unacceptable." He underscored the importance of respecting international humanitarian law by all states involved.
"Right now, the conflict in Gaza is understandably uppermost in our minds. This humanitarian crisis requires a sustainable solution that gives immediate relief to those most affected," said the EAM.
"We must also be clear that terrorism and hostage-taking are unacceptable. At the same time, international humanitarian law must always be respected by all states," he also said.
Speaking on the Gaza conflict, Jaishankar added that it is also "imperative that conflict does not spread within or beyond the region."
Reiterating India's long-standing stance on a two-state solution, the External Affairs Minister said, "But in the final analysis, we must seek a two-state solution where the Palestinian people can live within secure borders. Our collective endeavours should focus on making this realisable."

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

We must find a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, says MEA

Israel-Palestine conflict: All you need to know about this surprise war

US, Israel weigh peacekeepers for Gaza strip after Hamas amid war

Euro zone yields drop as markets price in ECB interest rate cut in April

Brazil's govt's deficit soars in 2023 to second-largest ever: Report

Foreign secy, new Bhutanese PM meet; discuss ways to boost bilateral ties

Goldman Sachs senior exec Jim Esposito to retire after 3 decades at bank

Toyota chief apologises for cheating on testing at group company again

Jaishankar emphasised that collective efforts should focus on realising this solution and promoting peace and stability. He also highlighted the interconnectedness of global issues, noting that growth and progress depend on peace and stability.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : S Jaishankar israel West Asia International Relations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2024 | 11:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayElon MuskBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesRavindra JadejaDelhi Weather UpdateAdani GreenBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon